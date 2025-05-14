Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: May 14, 2025

Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Champion in Peachtree Corners

They say that if you can’t stand the heat, you should get out of the kitchen — but that’s definitely not true when it comes to the world’s fastest-growing sport!

The best pickleball players in the world are in metro Atlanta this week, moving in and out of the kitchen (also known as the non-volley zone) during The Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships. The event, which is part of the Carvana PPA Tour, is happening now through Sunday, May 18 at Life Time Peachtree Corners (6350 Courtside Drive Northwest).

In case you don’t know, the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) is the global governing body of men’s and women’s professional pickleball — and the Carvana PPA Tour features players battling for titles and points at more than two-dozen stops across the United States. It all leads to the PPA Finals, featuring the Top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams in the world.

Various ticket packages are available for The Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships, including ground passes, courtside passes, and CIBC VIP tickets. For more information on each one and to check out the event schedule, click here.

We’re big fans of pickleball here at Good Day Atlanta (although we’re still trying to perfect our game) — so, we decided to spend a morning at Life Time Peachtree Corners to learn from the best! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in the game!

