Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: May 14, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  May 14, 2025 11:07am EDT
Pickleball's best compete in metro Atlanta

The best pickleball players in the world are at Life Time Peachtree Corners this week showing off their skills in the Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships.

They say that if you can’t stand the heat, you should get out of the kitchen — but that’s definitely not true when it comes to the world’s fastest-growing sport!

The best pickleball players in the world are in metro Atlanta this week, moving in and out of the kitchen (also known as the non-volley zone) during The Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships. The event, which is part of the Carvana PPA Tour, is happening now through Sunday, May 18 at Life Time Peachtree Corners (6350 Courtside Drive Northwest). 

In case you don’t know, the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) is the global governing body of men’s and women’s professional pickleball — and the Carvana PPA Tour features players battling for titles and points at more than two-dozen stops across the United States. It all leads to the PPA Finals, featuring the Top 8 qualified singles players and doubles teams in the world. 

Various ticket packages are available for The Veolia Atlanta Pickleball Championships, including ground passes, courtside passes, and CIBC VIP tickets. For more information on each one and to check out the event schedule, click here.

We’re big fans of pickleball here at Good Day Atlanta (although we’re still trying to perfect our game) — so, we decided to spend a morning at  Life Time Peachtree Corners to learn from the best! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in the game!

Casting Call for May 14, 2025

Calling all single ladies looking for a hard-working farmer. Fox's hit dating show, ''Farmer Wants a Wife'' is currently casting for its next season. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares the latest roles for this week's Casting Call.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Single ladies, saddle up! A new group of farmers are looking for love in Fox's hit dating show "Farmer wants a Wife." Speaking of couples, "Tyler Perry's Sistas" wants to cast a pair who can step into the roles of "Mr. And Mrs. Smith."

TMZ investigates Justin Bieber's behavior

Pop star Justin Bieber has recently made headlines for bizarre behavior and some cryptic messages on social media, and now TMZ is looking into fans' concerns in its latest investigation. TMZ's Harvey Levin joined Alex Whittler to talk about the investigation and why they felt they needed to examine Bieber's life.

TMZ talks about the upcoming special "What Happened to Justin Bieber": TMZ is investigating Justin Bieber’s troubling behavior that has fans concerned. Int he new special, TMZ explores allegations of Bieber’s drug use, his marriage, financial collapse, as well as his ties to a controversial church. 

Sun safety tips with Kaiser Permanente

As the season of spending more time outside kicks into high gear, the risk of heat stroke, sunburn, dehydration, and water accidents also increase. Dr Edidiong Ikpe-Ekpo from Kaiser Permanente sat down with Joanne Feldman with what you need to know to stay safe during the summer.

Kaiser Permanente's Dr. Edidiong Ikpe-Ekpo gives tips on sun safety recommendations: Temperatures are beginning to rise, and while the season brings sunshine, vacations, and outdoor fun, it also comes with risks—from heatstroke and sunburn to dehydration and water accidents.

Entertainment update with Niecey Shaw

The new dress code at Cannes has left Halle Berry scrambling before opening night, and there are some big moves happening for MLB Hall of Fame voting. Radio personality Niecey Shaw joined Natalie McCann with the details.

Niecey Shaw gives the latest in entertainment headlines: Halle Berry says she had to change her clothes after new rules were put in place at the Cannes Film Festival. The MLB has removed some names from their ineligible list. Listen to Niecey Shaw weekdays on Classix 102.9.

Meet Foo Foo: Our Pet of the Day

Foo Foo is a playful guy who loves to chat and lounge in the sun.

