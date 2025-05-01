Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 1, 2025

Published  May 1, 2025 11:27am EDT
New trail leads to popular Sandy Springs park

Morgan Falls Overlook Park is already one of Sandy Springs crown jewels, and now a scenic new trail is opening this week that will connect the park to Roswell Road. Paul Milliken got a first look at the highly-anticipated new natural addition.

ATLANTA - Paul Milliken previews the Morgan Falls/Springway Trail opening: 

Morgan Falls Overlook Park is one of the most popular outdoor destinations in Sandy Springs — and accessing the park from Roswell Road is about to get much more scenic.

City leaders will gather on Friday, May 2, to officially unveil what’s been known as the Morgan Falls Connector, a 1.88-mile trail connecting Morgan Falls Overlook Park to Roswell Road at Cimarron Parkway. Work on the $8.5 million project began back in December 2022, and involved installing a paved multi-use trail, a boardwalk across Orkin Lake, pedestrian bridges, landscaping, and more. It’s the first completed installment of the Springway Trail, which aims to connect parks and greenspaces throughout Sandy Springs.

Morgan Falls Overlook Park is a special place for people in Sandy Springs; opened in 2010, it was the first new park opened by the city following its 2005 incorporation. Amenities at the 30-acre park include pavilions, a boat dock, a playground, and some very relaxing porch swings. When the weather’s warm, it’s a popular spot for fishing, and stand-up paddleboard, kayak, and canoe rentals are available. Oh, and we’re also told the park is a favorite of bird-watchers from across the state!

Tomorrow’s ribbon-cutting is set for 1 p.m., and parking for the event is available in the parking lot adjacent to the Morgan Falls Dog Park (100 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs). And for an exclusive first look at the trail, click the video player in this article.

The dark side of #SkinnyTok

Social media has amplified the pressure to be skinny in new ways, and apps like TikTok has brought extreme body standards back in the spotlight. Gaby Deparis Hale, the team lead at the Renfrew Center Atlanta, sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about what parents need to know.

The dark side of SkinnyTok - what every parent should know: A troubling new trend is gaining traction on TikTok under the hashtag #SkinnyTok—where users glorify extreme thinness, share dangerous dieting tips, and bodyshame others in the name of being "skinny." The Renfrew Center in Atlanta's Gaby Deparis Hale discusses the trend and warning signs of eating disorders.

Braves celebrate 'May in the A'

when you visit Truist Park and go to a Braves game, it's a whole experience, and the team has a lot of exciting new events and deals for fans this month. Jori Palmer, the director of marketing and advertising for the Braves, joined Alyse Eady to show off some of the fun activities during the ''May in the A'' celebration.

The Atlanta Braves give a sneak peek at what fans can expect this month: Jori Palmer, the team's director of marketing and advertising, showed off upcoming promo items, talked about special celebrations in-park, and highlighted what fans can expect from the upcoming month.

Good Day celebrates National Lei Day

It's National Lei Day, and Dawn Mahealani Douglas from Mahealani's Polynesian Entertainment brought a little bit of Hawaii to the Good Day studio by showing the team how to make their own leis.

The GDA crew make their own authentic leis in celebration of National Lei Day: A local Polynesian entertainment company showed our anchors how to make their own authentic leis in honor of National Lei Day the upcoming "Lilo and Stich" live action remake. Mahealani Polynesian Entertainment is an award-winning local company that shares the vibrant culture of the Pacific Islands.

What you need to know about Real ID requirements

We're less than a week out from the deadline to have a Real ID in order to fly in the United States. It's something a lot of people have questions about, and TSA regional spokesman Mark Howell joined Lindsay Tuman to explain what you need to know about the change.

TSA breaks down what's a Real ID and why you need it:  Air travelers without a Real ID or another acceptable form of identification to board domestic flights will face additional screening measures and possible travel delays as of May 7, 2025. 

Best places in Atlanta for the Kentucky Derby

Grab your fascinators, stir up a mint julep, and get ready for the most thrilling two minutes in sports during the Kentucky Derby. Food expert Skye Estroff has some picks for the best places to watch the race around metro Atlanta and some great snack ideas for celebrating at home.

Skye Estroff will share 4 spots to watch the Kentucky Derby + share a quick and easy cheese straw recipe for viewing the event at home: 

Four Spots to Watch the Kentucky Derby

  1. Grant Park Social (Grant Park)
  2. Citizen's Market (Buckhead)
  3. Red Phone Booth (Buckhead & Downtown)
  4. Chastain Horse Park (Chastain Park)

Cheese Straws

INGREDIENTS:

  • 8 oz extra sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 stick butter (softened)
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika

DIRECTIONS:

1. Grate cheese.

2. Mix all ingredients together with a hand mixer or food processor.

3. Add mixture to a pastry bag and put a piping tip on the end. 

4. Extrude mixture into 3-5 inch strips on baking sheet. 

5. Bale for 10 minutes at 350℉.

Meet Michonne: Our Pet of the Day

Michonne is the last one of the litter to be adopted and is healing from an eye surgery. She's a 4-month-old cutie pie who is going to be a big girl when she grows up.

