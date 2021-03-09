Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 9, 2021

Are you ready to take the Atlanta 40 challenge?:

You live here in metro Atlanta. You’ve driven on its streets, you’ve eaten at its restaurants, you’ve shopped at its stores.

But just how much do you really know about what makes this region so special? Here’s an easy way to find out: Explore the Atlanta 40.

Atlanta 40 is an engaging new conservation challenge presented as part of this year’s Atlanta Science Festival. The festival, of course, has become a tradition in the city and is a two-week celebration of science featuring more than 90 events dedicated to all facets of science and technology. Organizers of this year’s Atlanta Science Festival say it’ll be a hybrid event, featuring both in-person and virtual offerings and featuring several events specifically focused around COVID-19.

A perfect example of this hybrid model is Atlanta 40, which showcases 40 plant and animal species vital to our part of the world. Participants can register online to watch exclusive videos about each of the Atlanta 40, and will then be prompted with a mini-conservation challenge based around each video’s topic. We don’t want to give too much away, but one of the species is the beautiful spotted salamander. And how do we know that? Because a certain handsome feature reporter was asked to be part of the amphibian’s video!

Atlanta 40 will launch with the Atlanta Science Festival on March 13 and continue through the festival’s end on March 27. To register, click here — and click here for more information on all of the events taking place as part of this year’s Atlanta Science Festival.

Actress and Atlanta native Gail Bean talks role in "Test Pattern" and FX's "Snowfall":

The film "Test Pattern" tells the story of how an interracial couple's relationship gets put to the test when a man drives from hospital to hospital to find a rape kit. Gail plays the role of Amber in the film. Click here for more information on the film.

Bean also plays the role of Wanda Bell in the FX smash hit "Snowfall." Fans seem to believe that this season there may be a breakthrough for her character. Watch this season's Snowfall trailer here.

You can follow Gail on Instagram @Insta_B3an

Chef Shaun Whitmer of Firepit Pizza Tavern demos meatball recipe for National Meatball day

March 9 is National Meatball Day and Firepit Pizza Tavern is ready to help you celebrate. Click here to check out their menu.

Alex Garfin talks about his role as Jordan Kent in CW's new hit "Superman and Lois"

After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, The Man of Steel, aka Clark Kent, and comic books' famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever -- dealing with being working parents in today's society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Check out the trailer here. Follow Alex on Instagram @Alexgarfin

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple join us to talk about the hit show "Ted Lasso:"

He's the coach no one wanted, but he's exactly what they all needed. The feel-good hit show "Ted Lasso" starring Jason Sudeikis just won best comedy series at the Critic's Choice Awards and swept the other acting categories it was nominated for.

Joining us to talk about the hit series are two of the stellar actresses Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple. For more information click here.

Pet of the day is from the Humane Society of Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.