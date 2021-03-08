Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 8, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

A year after COVID-19 began to spread in the states, there's still a lot we don't know about the virus.

ATLANTA - Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest COVID-19 news:

It's hard to believe that it's already been one year since the coronavirus pandemic started impacting all our lives. Now 12 months later, vaccine distributions are steadily increasing, but there's still a lot about the virus that we don't know. 

Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us with more on the latest COVID-19 news. For more information on Winawer or his Instagram Covid-19 Q&A follow him @neilwinawer. 

Wallace Smith talks about being a triple threat

The Black Lightning actor, singer, and photographer joins Good Day to talk about his many projects and how performing on stage helped inspire him to succeed.

Singer/songwriter Wallace Smith joins us about his role in "Black Lightning" and his upcoming projects. For more information on Wallace Smith follow him on Instagram @wallacesmith007.

Edward Perotti talks the future of post-COVID-19 celebrations

The celebrity event designer gives his thoughts on if the event industry is ready for the rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrity event designer Edward Perotti gives his take on if the event industry is ready for a rebound. For more information on Edward Perotti follow him on Instagram @perottiea or click on his website here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Woody is sweet, goofy, and loves to soak up human attention.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here. 

Mani Millss on Harry and Meghan’s revealing interview

The prince and the duchess sat down with Oprah for the first time since stepping back from their formal duties, and no subject was off limits.

Radio personality and blogger Manny Mills joins us with the latest on the reaction to Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. For more on Manny Mills follow her on Instagram.