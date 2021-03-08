Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 8, 2021

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest COVID-19 news:

It's hard to believe that it's already been one year since the coronavirus pandemic started impacting all our lives. Now 12 months later, vaccine distributions are steadily increasing, but there's still a lot about the virus that we don't know.

Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us with more on the latest COVID-19 news. For more information on Winawer or his Instagram Covid-19 Q&A follow him @neilwinawer.

Singer/songwriter Wallace Smith joins us about his role in "Black Lightning" and his upcoming projects. For more information on Wallace Smith follow him on Instagram @wallacesmith007.

Advertisement

Celebrity event designer Edward Perotti gives his take on if the event industry is ready for a rebound. For more information on Edward Perotti follow him on Instagram @perottiea or click on his website here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.

Radio personality and blogger Manny Mills joins us with the latest on the reaction to Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. For more on Manny Mills follow her on Instagram.