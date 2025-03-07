Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 7, 2025

Published  March 7, 2025 1:02pm EST
Georgia Tech searches for music's next instrument

Innovators from around the world are coming to Georgia Tech to show off their truly groundbreaking inventions with the potential to change the course of popular music.

ATLANTA - The 2025 Guthman Musical Instrument Competition Concert: 

You know what a piano looks and sounds like. The same goes for guitar, violin, and trumpet.

But what about the Chromaplane? Or the Petika?

If you’re lucky enough to snag a seat at a one-of-a-kind concert in Atlanta this Saturday night, you’ll hear both of those cutting-edge musical instruments and several others, too.

The 2025 Guthman Musical Instrument Competition Concert is happening on Saturday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for the Arts, featuring the 10 finalists in this year’s Guthman Musical Instrument Competition. The premise of the competition is simple: come up with music’s next great instrument. Of course, the results are anything but simple, as innovators from around the world meld science and art into truly groundbreaking inventions with the potential to change the course of popular music.

The competition’s finalists have all traveled to the Georgia Tech campus, where they’ll present their work to a panel of judges and perform at Saturday night’s concert. And the stakes are high; the finalists — who represent seven countries including France, Sweden, and Singapore — are competing for $10,000 in prizes. Along with being a marquee event for The School of Music at Georgia Tech, this year’s concert is also on the schedule for this year’s Atlanta Science Festival, which officially launches Saturday and runs through March 22.

Tickets for the 2025 Guthman Musical Instrument Competition Concert are $15 and available for purchase here; Georgia Tech's Ferst Center for the Arts is located at 349 Ferst Drive Northwest. 

Grabbing a bite at the new Six Feet Under

For more than 20 years, Six Feet Under Pub and Fish House has served delicious seafood and great beers to hungry Atlantans. As good as their seafood is, sometimes you just want a classic cheeseburger, so Buck Lanford decided to grab a bite at their newest location.

Burgers With Buck at Six Feet Under: Six Feet Under has the ultimate "basic" cheeseburger and a new location on Cheshire Bridge Road. Find out if Buck gave their burger two thumbs up, and check out their menu here.

JayDon talks new music and signing to Usher and L.A. Reid's label

JayDon rose to fame on ''The Paynes'' and received accolades for his work as Simba in the new ''Lion King.'' He's now showing off his stuff as a solo artist with his new hit ''Lullaby,'' and he stopped by Good Day to talk with Alyse Eady about everything going on in his life.

LA Reid and Usher’s new artist JayDon visits Good Day Atlanta: His debut single, "Ah! Ah!", is currently Top 20 on Billboard, and he recently dropped a new track, "Lullaby" featuring Paradise (L.A. Reid’s son). In addition to his rising success in music, JayDon is also an ambassador for Aeropostale, representing the iconic brand in style and culture. He also voiced Young Simba in the "Lion King" live action remake. Follow him on social media @jdmccrary

Spruce up your space for spring

Amber Guyton is one of Atlanta's most colorful interior designers and she wants to help you get your home a new look for spring. She stopped by Good Day to show some simple decor changes that will give rooms a brand new look.

Amber Guyton, founder of Blessed Little Bungalow, shares three easy decor swaps to make in your home for a new look:  Guyton is an award-winning designer known for creating accessible, family-friendly spaces. She has also been published in the likes of HGTV, Architectural Digest, and House Beautiful, to name a few.  For more information, click here.

Get ready for spring with lawn care tips

Spring is on the way, and you should start thinking about how you'll need to care for your lawn when the season arrives. The experts at Pike Nurseries share how you can tackle weeds this year.

Pike Nurseries give spring lawn care tips: Find a Pike Nurseries location near you, click here.

Coriya Burns' advice on learning and leading

Leadership typically implies leading others, but radio personality Coriya Burns has some tips for how you can lead yourself.

Life coach Coriya Burns gives tips on leading and learning: We often think of leadership as directing others, but what about leading ourselves? How do we keep our own growth in mind? Because even seasoned leaders need to nurture their own growth.

But how, when we need to focus on growing others?

  1. Perpetual Growth
  2. Prioritizing Self Reflection
  3. Lead with Authenticity

Spring break and 5K fun at Zoo Atlanta

Lace up your running shoes and get ready to go wild in Zoo Atlanta's upcoming 5K race. Emily Bobal joined Joanne Feldman with a special guest to talk about everything that's going on at the zoo.

