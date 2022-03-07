Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 7, 2022

Bill Marinella Casting announces a casting call for two upcoming productions in Georgia: For more information on the open extras casting call follow Bill Marinella on Facebook at Bill Marinella Casting Inc. You can also click here.

Can daylight saving time cause sleep disruption?: It's time to spring forward as daylight saving time is just around the corner. Some doctors think changes in sleep patterns can cause serious health consequences. Dr. Anne Marie Morse from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine joins Good Day to discuss the topic. For more information click here.

"Teen Mom 2" Leah Messer talks upcoming season: This season, Ashley, Briana, Jade, Kail and Leah navigate evolving stages of parenting, family dynamics, careers and love lives. Through their highs and lows they’ve learned that motherhood is doing what’s best for their kids, which comes at no easy cost. From new relationships and break-ups to lawsuits and recovery, this season is full of surprises not to be missed. The new season premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Lucy Barrett dishes on her leading role in the highly-anticipated season 4 of CW’s "Charmed" reboot: Season 4 of "Charmed" premieres March 11, and some new faces will be joining. Season 4 starts with Mel and Maggie as they are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy; Mel distracts herself with new flings; Maggie takes on more than her share of demon hunting; Jordan teams up with Maggie while navigating his newfound magical powers. The season premiere is Friday on CW. Click here to watch the season 4 trailer.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.