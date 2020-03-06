Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 6, 2020

Six Flags Over Georgia opens for 2020 season: Batman and Superman have had plenty of time to rule over Six Flags Over Georgia, thanks to a pair of thrill rides named after the classic superheroes. But soon, they’ll be getting a little competition from two of the DC Universe’s most dangerous (and popular!) villains.

New in 2020, Six Flags Over Georgia will introduce CATWOMAN Whip and POISON IVY Toxic Spin as the newest thrill rides inside the Austell amusement park’s Gotham City. CATWOMAN Whip will take riders nearly 70 feet up in the air as it tilts to a vertical position, while POISON IVY Toxic Spin features counterclockwise-spinning pods which seat three riders at a time. Both of those new rides will open in April, but the park itself opens for the season Saturday, March 7th, which means popular rides including Twisted Cyclone, Goliath, and Great American Scream Machine will be rumbling on the tracks and thrilling riders starting this weekend.

Six Flags Over Georgia will be open on Saturdays (from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) and Sundays (from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.) only through May, as well as during Spring Break week from Monday, April 6th through Friday, April 11th; daily operating hours resume starting Memorial Day Weekend. And just in case you’ve never been, the park’s address is 275 Riverside Parkway Southwest in Austell (just off of I-20).

Click the video player to check out our morning at the popular Metro Atlanta attraction!

WEB LINK: https://www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/special-events/celebration/2020-opening-weekend

Pet of the day from Zoo Atlanta: Emily Bobal stops by Good with a new baby American alligator. For more information click here.

Praise 102.5's Darlene McCoy joins us via Skpe to talk about staying unified even if people have differing political positions. For more information on Darlene McCoy or Praise 102.5 click here.