Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 4, 2022

Mariel Molino on 'Promised Land's' epic drama
'Promised Land' is a generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley. Mariel Molino plays Carmen Sandovol, who is trying to forge her own path as the youngest daughter of the Sandovol family.
ATLANTA - Actor Mariel Molino: "Promise Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley. Mariel Molino stars as Carmen Sandoval, who is trying to forge her own path as the youngest daughter of the Sandoval family. Molino joins Good Day live to talk about the series and her latest projects. For more information on Mariel Molino follow her on Istagram @marielmolino.
Actress Maria Sten talks starring in Amazon's 'Reacher'
'Reacher' is an adaptation of Lee Child's well-known novels and follows Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman. Maria Sten plays one of Reacher's most trusted friends and she joins Good Day to talk all about the show's first season and her character.
Actor Maria Sten talks about the hit series "Reacher:" For more information click here.
'Spring Baking Championship' kicks off on Food Network
'Spring Baking Championship' puts bakers on the hot burner as they compete to create tasty desserts that will delight the judges. Kardea Brown is one of the judges for the season and she joins Good Day to talk more about the delicious competition.
Kardea Brown host of "Spring Baking Championship" on the Food Network talks about the upcoming season: The competition show puts bakers on the hot burner as they compete to create tasty desserts for a panel of judges. For more information click here.
Radio personality Neiko Flowers on waiting for 'God's timing'
Sometimes it's hard to remain patient and not lose hope when the timing of something you want doesn't line up. Radio personality Neiko Flower joins Good Day to talk about what to do when the timing isn't falling into place.
Neiko Flowers from Praise 102.5 joins us with more on God's timing: For more information on Neiko Flowers follow him on Instagram @neikoflo.
Tips for growing all types of berries
As we prepare for spring to set in, it's a great time to grow berries. No matter how big or small your yard, garden, or balcony is, you probably have the space to grow the tasty fruit.
Growing berries in Georgia with Pike Nurseries: For more information click here.
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Mazie is a 5-year-old domestic longhair that likes to mingle with other cats. She has a brother, Price, who she'd like to find a new home with.
Pet of day from the Atlanta Humane Society: For more information click here.