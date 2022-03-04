Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 4, 2022

Actor Mariel Molino: "Promise Land" is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California's Sonoma Valley. Mariel Molino stars as Carmen Sandoval, who is trying to forge her own path as the youngest daughter of the Sandoval family. Molino joins Good Day live to talk about the series and her latest projects. For more information on Mariel Molino follow her on Istagram @marielmolino.

Actor Maria Sten talks about the hit series "Reacher:" For more information click here.

Kardea Brown host of "Spring Baking Championship" on the Food Network talks about the upcoming season: The competition show puts bakers on the hot burner as they compete to create tasty desserts for a panel of judges. For more information click here.

Neiko Flowers from Praise 102.5 joins us with more on God's timing: For more information on Neiko Flowers follow him on Instagram @neikoflo.

Growing berries in Georgia with Pike Nurseries: For more information click here.

Advertisement

Pet of day from the Atlanta Humane Society: For more information click here.