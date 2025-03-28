Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 28, 2025

The special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta on March 28, 2025:

Kazoo World Record Attempt in Macon: Have you heard the big buzz out of Macon? You will this afternoon…loud and clear! Later this afternoon, thousands of people are expected to crowd into Macon’s Atrium Health Amphitheater to take part in a Guinness World Records attempt. The goal? Create the Largest Kazoo Ensemble in history! READ FULL STORY

Burgers With Buck B&W Burgers, Buns & Brews: They were crowned Best burger in Gwinnett for the second year in a row. Buck goes back to try it.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Shamea Morton Mwangi: Her first season as an official member of the show. She was born and raised in Atlanta, was a Hawks dancer and is currently their game host for the past few seasons. Shamea was also a Falcons Cheerleader as well. Watch this season of Real Housewives here.

Savannah Bananas playing at Truist Park this weekend: Jake Skole, Party Animals, and, former first round MLB Draft pick (2010). He also played football at UGA & Austin Krzeminski, Bananas Pitcher, Roswell. If you aren't familiar with them, The Savannah Bananas are an exhibition barnstorming baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia. They play a unique brand of baseball called Banana Ball, which emphasizes trick plays, showmanship, fan participation, and speed. Check out their schedule here.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on Growing Citrus in the Southeast: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.