Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 28, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 28, 2025 3:20pm EDT
Atlanta - The special segments and guests on Good Day Atlanta on March 28, 2025:

Macon getting ready for kazoo record attempt

There will be an attempt today to set a new Guinness World Record for kazoos in the city of Macon and proceeds from the attempt will go to the Otis Redding Foundation and Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Paul Milliken is in Macon.

Burgers With Buck: B&W Burgers, Buns and Brews

It's Gwinnett Burger Week and Buck stops by B&W Burgers, Buns and Brews.

Shamea Morton Mahwangi talks about RHOA

Shamea Morton Mahwangi joined Good Day Atlanta on March 28 to talk about her first season on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Savannah Bananas at Truist Park

The very popular Savannah Bananas and Party Animals are playing and entertaining for 2 days at Truist Park this weekend. Two of their player -- Jake Skole and Austin Krzeminski -- stopped by Good Day Atlanta. Both players are originally from Roswell.

Pike Nurseries talks citrus trees

Pike Nurseries joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about citrus trees.

