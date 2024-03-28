Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 28, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for March 28:

Beauty business bigger than ever: The Elaine Sterling Institute is an accredited educational facility with programs dedicated to barbering, esthetics, nail care, massage, and cosmetology. Created by veteran esthetician Elaine Sterling in 2008, the institute moved to its current space at Buckhead’s Lenox Square back in 2019, expanding its footprint with on-site spa and salon services and classrooms for ongoing instruction. Programs offered include 1,500-hour barbering and cosmetology training, 1000-hour esthetics, 600-hour nail care, and 750-hour massage. Sterling says financial air is available to those that qualify, and some of the programs offer "hybrid" alternatives, which combine online and on-site learning. READ FULL STORY.

Go Red for Women Lindsay Hopkins and Heather VacLav: Since 2004, Go Red for Women has addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps of women’s greatest health threat, cardiovascular disease. As Go Red celebrates 20 years of making an impact, on the cusp of the American Heart Association’s 100th anniversary, we continue to make bold moves to save lives and pioneer scientific discoveries. Research shows Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined. Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of CVD. Women experience unique life stages that increase their risk of developing CVD over the course of their lifetime. The event is happening Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Angela Buttimer 3 Strategies for Mental Health Spring Cleaning: Spring is officially here in Georgia, and we are enjoying more sunlight, greenery and flowers popping up everywhere. Today we have psychotherapist and keynote speaker Angela Buttimer to discuss how we can do some mental health spring-cleaning.

Lisa Washington easy Easter appetizers: Lisa demos Parmesan Asparagus Fries with Ground Mustard Sauce. Potato Stacks with Herbs, Gruyère and Parmesan. Something for the kids. Carrot Cake Dip with Green Apples.