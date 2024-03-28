Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 28, 2024

Published  March 28, 2024 1:02pm EDT
Atlanta - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for March 28:

Buckhead school teaches beauty skills

The business of beauty has never been bigger, and people interested in entering the industry can get a leg up at Buckhead's Elaine Sterling Institute.

Beauty business bigger than ever: The Elaine Sterling Institute is an accredited educational facility with programs dedicated to barbering, esthetics, nail care, massage, and cosmetology. Created by veteran esthetician Elaine Sterling in 2008, the institute moved to its current space at Buckhead’s Lenox Square back in 2019, expanding its footprint with on-site spa and salon services and classrooms for ongoing instruction. Programs offered include 1,500-hour barbering and cosmetology training, 1000-hour esthetics, 600-hour nail care, and 750-hour massage. Sterling says financial air is available to those that qualify, and some of the programs offer "hybrid" alternatives, which combine online and on-site learning. READ FULL STORY

Go Red for Women raises heart health awareness

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women and the majority of cases can be prevented. Heart attack survivor Heather Vaclav and Woman of Impact nominee Lindsay Hopkins joined Alyse Eady to talk about the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign.

Go Red for Women Lindsay Hopkins and Heather VacLav:  Since 2004, Go Red for Women has addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps of women’s greatest health threat, cardiovascular disease. As Go Red celebrates 20 years of making an impact, on the cusp of the American Heart Association’s 100th anniversary, we continue to make bold moves to save lives and pioneer scientific discoveries.  Research shows Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined. Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of CVD. Women experience unique life stages that increase their risk of developing CVD over the course of their lifetime. The event is happening Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 

Try a mental health spring cleaning this year

Decluttering your mind every spring is just as important as cleaning up your home. Psychotherapist Angela Buttimer shares with Natalie McCann some strategies to get a mental health reboot for the spring.

Angela Buttimer 3 Strategies for Mental Health Spring Cleaning: Spring is officially here in Georgia, and we are enjoying more sunlight, greenery and flowers popping up everywhere. Today we have psychotherapist and keynote speaker Angela Buttimer to discuss how we can do some mental health spring-cleaning.

Easy Easter appetizers with Lisa Washington

With Easter just days away, you're probably already planning your big Easter brunch. Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington has a few ideas for easy appetizers that will make any bunny happy.

Lisa Washington easy Easter appetizers: Lisa demos Parmesan Asparagus Fries with Ground Mustard Sauce. Potato Stacks with Herbs, Gruyère and Parmesan. Something for the kids. Carrot Cake Dip with Green Apples. 