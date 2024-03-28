Atlanta students leaving their 'beauty mark' on booming industry

From celebrities cashing in with their own skincare lines to YouTubers becoming famous thanks to viral makeup tutorials, the business of beauty has never been bigger. And today on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with metro Atlanta students on their way to becoming the industry’s next big stars.

This morning, we went "back to class" at The Elaine Sterling Institute, an accredited educational facility with programs dedicated to barbering, esthetics, nail care, massage, and cosmetology. Created by veteran esthetician Elaine Sterling in 2008, the institute moved to its current space at Buckhead’s Lenox Square back in 2019, expanding its footprint with on-site spa and salon services and classrooms for ongoing instruction.

Programs offered include 1500-hour barbering and cosmetology training, 1000-hour esthetics, 600-hour nail care, and 750-hour massage. Sterling says financial aid is available to those that qualify, and some of the programs offer "hybrid" alternatives, which combine online and on-site learning.

With both a salon and spa available at ESI, students get to train on actual clients, while visitors get services for a bargain price. For example, basic women’s cuts at the salon are $18, while men’s cuts cost $12.

For more information on The Elaine Sterling Institute, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning spotlighting some of the talented students who are ready to leave their "beauty mark" on the industry.