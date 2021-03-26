Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 26, 2021

Burgers With Buck:

There’s only one Chef Mimmo, and his newest restaurant concept is as unique as the man himself.

Botica in Buckhead combines the flavors of Mexico and Spain in a fun and lively atmosphere. It’s not a sports bar, but it boasts 40 high-definition, flat-screen TVs. And it’s not a burger joint, but it boasts a delicious burger that is near and dear to the heart of #BurgersWithBuck.

Buck’s Burger, which by the way, we couldn’t be more honored, is a perfect example of the combination of flavors and cultures on the menu at Botica. It starts with Wagyu Beef topped with a blend of cheddar and smoked cheddar cheeses. Add Cheshire bacon, iceberg lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, grilled onions, spicy aioli, and a fried egg and you’ve got, Buck’s Burger. It is served with a fried jalapeno and Spanish potatoes.

Botica has a great location in Buckhead and a wonderful patio as we head into the warmer months here in Atlanta.

For more information about Botica including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website.

Atlanta teen actor DJ Watts talks about his role on "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers":

The new Disney+ is a present-day sequel to the "Mighty Ducks." The series shows how the team evolved from scrappy underdogs to a competitive powerhouse. And, when one kid is cut from the junior hockey team, the 12-year-old's mother encourages him to form a new team of underdogs with the help of Gordon Bombay, the Duck's original coach played by Emilio Estevez.

Atlanta native De'Jon Watts who plays Sam in the new series. For more information on DJ Watts follow him on Instagram @actordjwatts.

No airlines required for this global Spring Break adventure:

From the Poison Dart Frogs of South America to the Macaroni Penguins of Antarctica, animals native to all seven continents may be found inside Chattanooga’s Tennessee Aquarium. So this Spring Break, why not take a global adventure … without ever boarding an airplane?

Tennessee Aquarium just launched its Global Passport program, a year-long celebration that challenges visitors to explore the facility and seek out animals representing all seven continents.

The concept is simple; folks will print out their "passport" at home, then bring it to the aquarium and begin their adventure. After spending time with animals from a specific continent, visitors can stop by the gift shop to get a sticker for their passport. A different continent will be highlighted each month, starting with North America in March and continuing all the way through September with Antarctica. Resources to learn more about the animals from each continent are also available on the aquarium’s website.

Of course, visiting Tennessee Aquarium means being aware of some new safety protocols put in place due to the pandemic; by order of the local health department, masks are required for anyone ages 5 and up entering the facility. Capacity is also limited right now, which means guests should purchase their timed-entry tickets online in advance — and groups are limited to no more than 10 guests.

Of course, the Good Day Atlanta team has been experiencing wanderlust lately, so we jumped at the chance to drive up to Chattanooga and get an early start on our safe Spring Break adventures. Click the video player for a sneak peek at our morning exploring Tennessee Aquarium.

Chef Edwin Molina shares a Paella recipe:

National Paella Day is Saturday, March 27 and to celebrate Chef Edwin Molina from The Iberian Pig joins Good Day with a Paella recipe for viewers to try making at home. For more information on The Iberian Pig click here. See recipe below:

(Paella makes 6-8 portions)

Ingredients

2 C bomba rice

1/4# cleaned chicken thighs large dice

1/4# 10/20 size royal red shrimp

12-15 ea mussels

4.5 C shellfish stock

½ C White wine

1/4# fresh chorizo

1C med diced red bell peppers

1C med diced yellow onion

¼ C English peas

1/4C roasted tomatoes

2 T minced garlic

2 T sofrito

1 pinch saffron (threads preferred)

1/8 cup pimenton dulce

Pimenton Picante to taste

Salt to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 lemon – Zest only

2 lemons – Cut in wedge for garnish

1. Sear proteins in the paella pan separately and cook ¾ of the way. Do not cook the mussels until the end. Set aside. These proteins will be added back at the very end to finish cooking.

2. In the same pan on low heat – add sofrito, the vegetables and 2T blended oil - enough to sweat the vegetables. Once the onions and peppers begin to look translucent, add saffron.

3. In the same pan, add bomba rice and cook over low heat until translucent. This should only take 2-3min. Add the white wine and let reduce ¾ of the way.

4. In a small pot on the side, heat up shellfish stock over medium heat. Season the shellfish stock with the pimenton dulce, pimenton picante, and salt. The picante is to taste in case you do not want it as spicy. The stock should be seasoned aggressively and slightly saltier than you want the finished product.

5. Add hot shellfish stock to the paella pan.

6. Once the stock reaches a boil in the paella pan, lower heat to a simmer and set a 15 min timer. Do not stir rice. Make sure the rice is one even layer on the paella pan. Do not cover with foil.

7. When there is 5 min left on the timer – add mussels and cover with foil. When they begin to open add the rest of your meat and seafood to finish cooking.

8. Once the timer is done, increase heat to form socarrat. This is the crispy layer of rice on the bottom of the pan.

9. Remove from heat and allow to rest 3 min before checking crispiness of rice.

10. Zest lemon over the top.

11. Serve alongside lemon wedges for guests to serve themselves.

Notes:

Only use a wooden spoon.

Make sure stock is hot when you add it.

·Taste the paella right before you start the timer. This will be your last chance to adjust the seasoning.