Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 25, 2025

Gibbs Gardens Daffodil Festival:

Here in Georgia, we already know that Ball Ground’s Gibbs Gardens is special. Now, the rest of the country knows it, too.

Earlier this month, the Daffodil Festival at Gibbs Gardens was named the best flower festival in the nation by the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards, ahead of Zoo Blooms at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (in second place) and the Mackinac Island Lilac Festival (in third). With more than 20 million daffodils blooming over six weeks, Gibbs Gardens boasts the largest daffodil display in the country, with the gorgeous flowers creating a vibrant tapestry over more than 50 acres. Staffers at Gibbs Gardens say the best way to see the daffodils is to visit every two weeks in order to see the changes in the blooms.

We last featured the Daffodil Festival at Gibbs Gardens back in 2023, during which time founder Jim Gibbs gave us a personal tour of his award-winning property. Gibbs purchased the land back in 1980, and has since developed it into one of the largest residential estate gardens in the country.

"It blows your mind," Gibbs said, gazing over the daffodil display. "It’s a pleasure and a wonderful reward to me personally, because I dreamed of this to be world-class."

Gibbs Gardens is located at 1987 Gibbs Drive in Ball Ground, and admission costs $25 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for children. Current hours of operation are 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. For more information on visiting Gibbs Gardens, click here.

Dr. Sharon Bergquist on the life-changing benefits of going outside your comfort zone: You have probably heard that we can grow from adversity, but too much can also be overwhelming. Recent science explains why pushing ourselves outside our comfort zone is good for us and how to use challenges to our advantage.

Estelle gives us a sneak peek into her upcoming album: Grammy-winning artist Estelle has built a legacy of reinvention across music, acting, media, and fashion. From her breakout hit "American Boy" to chart-toppers like "Thank You" and "Conqueror," she’s remained a genre-defying powerhouse. Now, six years after "Lovers Rock," her forthcoming sixth album is a deeply personal reflection on healing, self-affirmation, and the manifestation of joy.

Elodie Young of Fox's "The Cleaning Lady": With the FBI on Ramona’s case, it’s clear she’s not as powerful as she once was, but with a reputation like hers, she still has cards left to play. As the power dynamic between Ramona and Thony shifts, Luca gives Thony the confidence to take control. In the shadow of Ramona, Thony, and Jorge make big decisions to balance their double lives and changing relationships. The De La Rosas get big news that changes the family’s relationship forever in the all-new "My Way" season premiere episode of "The Cleaning Lady" airs Tuesday, March 25 at 8 p.m. on FOX.

Scott Caan of "Alert Missing Persons Unit": After a collegiate women’s rowing team goes missing during morning practice on the river, MPU deduce that their boat was sabotaged. When Kemi finds evidence connecting one of the girls to Irish mob boss, Charlie McGannon, Nikki confronts him as Jason and Mike interrogate a rival Polish mobster who may have intel on the girls' location. Meanwhile, Jason explores his fear of commitment with Wayne, who’s now paroled, in the third season premiere, "Bella, Genevieve, Amelia, Tally & Kate." "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" returns on Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Celebrities seem to be giving out great advice lately. Christal Jordan tells us the advice Drew Barrymore gave after being ghosted, and Denzel Washington gave Colorado Football players some great advice as well.