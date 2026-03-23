Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 23, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on March 23, 2026:

Mena Suvari headlines Savannah-filmed "Vampires of the Velvet Lounge": Mena Suvari doesn’t just have fangs in the new horror film "Vampires of the Velvet Lounge"…she’s got wings.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: GLP-1 weight loss drugs have already changed the landscape, but now a wave of new developments may change it even further. From new pill options to next-generation therapies and major industry shifts. Dr. Winawer has the details.

Atlanta native and Parkview High School graduate Roc "Wham" Middleton of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters: There's a new aspireTV travel series, The Harlem Globetrotters: Secrets of the City. The Harlem Globetrotters are currently celebrating 100 years of thrills, laughs, and legacy! On the heels of their March 22nd game in Duluth and heading into their March 24th game in Macon.

Smart Money Moves in Today’s War Economy Tax Time with Ange Matthews: As the conflict with Iran unfolds, many Americans are wondering how geopolitical tensions could impact markets, investments, and their financial future. Additionally, we are nearing the due date to submit federal taxes. I have a financial expert who can speak to both timely events. For more information, click here.

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines: Project Hail Mary has been doing big numbers at the box office. Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up on a spaceship with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory slowly returns, he soon discovers he must solve the riddle behind a mysterious substance that's causing the sun to die out. As details of the mission unravel, he calls on his scientific training and sheer ingenuity — but he may not have to do it alone.

Pet of the Day: Shelter x Shelves Rescue brings in Ayo for adoption. Click here for more information.

