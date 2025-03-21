Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta Viewer information: March 21, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  March 21, 2025 11:37am EDT
Comedy meets history on Atlanta bus tour

If you like your history with a healthy dose of hilarity, an afternoon aboard the Funny Bus Atlanta might just be for you!

This morning, we boarded the Funny Bus for an unforgettable trip through Atlanta, learning about the city’s history and notable landmarks while playing games, answering trivia questions, jamming out to a great soundtrack, and cracking up thanks to the tour’s team of comedians! Already a hit in other major cities, Funny Bus Comedy Tours came to Atlanta about a year ago, thanks to Atlanta native Summer Rose. The company offers 90-minute tours on a 38-passenger, open-air bus (don’t worry, the windows can be closed when it’s cold!), each led by a local comedian who’s quick with fascinating facts and jokes! 

Rose says the tour covers some of Atlanta’s best-loved neighborhoods — including Midtown, Virginia-Highland, and Cabbagetown — and is an interactive experience for guests, which means they’ll be playing games and attempting to win some sweet prizes (coozies!) along the way. The tour’s soundtrack continues the ATL-specific mission, including hits from local legends like Outkast, The Allman Brothers Band, and The B-52s.

Tickets for the Funny Bus Atlanta Comedy City Tour are $38 each, including all fees — and tours happen on Saturdays and Sundays (private tours are also available). For more information and a calendar of upcoming tours, click here.

Trying Dunwoody's new Steak and Grace

There's a new steakhouse in Dunwoody, which means that Burgers with Buck had to go check it out. Buck Lanford headed to Steak and Grace to try their slightly different take on the classic style and their tasty burger.

Real-life experiences inspire 'Warfare'

The new film ''Warfare'' is a real-time and immersive retelling of a battle during the 2006 Iraq War, and follows a team of Navy SEALs coming under heavy fire. Director and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza was inspired by his memories of the conflict, and he and actor Kit Connor sat down with Alyse Eady to discuss the film.

London Brown on 'Power Book III: raising Kanan'

London Brown plays Marvin Thomas, the muscle of his family's drug organization, on the hit Starz show ''Power Book III: Raising Kanan.''' He sat down Natalie McCann to talk about how his character evolved through the seasons and a lot more.

Bring color to spring with container gardens

It's officially spring, so it's time to bring the sun and fun to your planters. No matter the size of your outdoor space, the experts at Pike Nurseries has some ways you can add a pop of color.

Good Day's spring check-in with Griff

There's a lot of basketball going on and Women's History Month is coming to a close. Radio personality Griff joined Alex Whittler to talk all things spring.

Meet Morrison: Our Pet of the Day

Morrison would be great for a runner or hiker or a family with kids or cats. He's 40 pounds of love and likes to play a lot.

