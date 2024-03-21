Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 21, 2024

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  March 21, 2024
ATLANTA - Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for March 21, 2024. 

"Shrek the Musical" at Atlanta's Fox Theatre: It’s been 23 long years since the world first met a little ogre named Shrek — but now, a talented cast of performers would like to re-introduce you to the famous green hero and his merry band of fairy tale friends!

"Shrek the Musical" will take over Atlanta’s Fox Theatre next month for three performances only: one show on Saturday, April 6 and two on Sunday, April 7. Based on Dreamworks' hit animated film, the musical first opened on Broadway in 2008 and went on to score eight Tony Award nominations, winning for its costumes. For the current North American tour, book writer David Lindsay-Abaire and composer Jeanine Tesori have revised and updated their original show, making changes they say were informed by its various productions over the years.

Showtimes for Shrek the Musical at The Fox Theatre are 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6 and 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 — tickets range from $30 to $109 and are available for purchase here. And to hear more from Cecily Dionne Davis about her Atlanta background and excitement over coming home on the tour, click the video player in this article! READ FULL STORY

Chef Carlos Brown debuts signature sauces: Growing up in the South, chef Carlos Brown's innovative approach featuring Gullah cuisine has touched everything from the NFL football field to the Smithsonian African-American Museum in Washington, D.C., where his shrimp and grits recipe is recognized.  After much demand and a desire to bring Gullah culture to every dinner table, Brown has launched Gullah Gourmet, the signature collection of dressings, sauces and marinades. 

The Points Guy examines Boeing's issues: Boeing's recent woes in the sky have prompted the company to make some changes, and the FAA has vowed to take action. The Point Guy's David Slotnick shares insight on how the company's issues have impacted consumers and airlines.

Uncle Luke and Jermaine Dupri talk "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told": The new documentary premieres today exclusively on Hulu. The documentary unveils the untold story of a small Atlanta HBCU picnic that skyrocketed into a cultural sensation. It's a journey that'll leave you on the edge of your seat and redefine your perception of Atlanta.

TMZ special investigates Kate Middleton's disappearance: The Princess of Wales has been missing for months, with only rare glimpses of her outside her home.  TMZ takes a hard look at how the Palace’s controversial handling of the crisis – including a headline-making Photoshop fail – ignited a firestorm of speculation and conspiracy theories. "TMZ Investigates: Where Is Kate Middleton?" premieres tonight at 9 on FOX and the next day on Hulu. 