Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 20, 2026

Here are the special guests and segments for March 20, 2026:

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come" stars talk fake blood, fight scenes, and flashy costumes: The ads for the new horror sequel "Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come" proclaim that it’s even bloodier than the first film. And co-star Kathryn Newton can absolutely attest to the accuracy of that statement.

Lake Oconee Food and Wine Festival serves up red, white, and views: It’s easy to RSVP "yes" to an event featuring great food and wines along the banks of beautiful Lake Oconee. But it’s an even more obvious green light when that event supports educational and community programs for area youth. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we headed down to Greensboro and the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, which is hosting this year’s Lake Oconee Food and Wine Festival. The three-day event features the region’s best chefs cooking up bites that pair perfectly with more than 200 wines sourced from around the world.

N’Style Atlanta Uncut: Get into the real, the raw, and the unfiltered, as the drama unfolds on Fox Soul's "N'Style Atlanta Uncut." Alyse sat down with some of the cast members to talk more about what's happening this season.

What spring travelers should know about "Airplane Ear" with Adam Bernstein, Hearing Aid Specialist with HearUSA: Many travelers notice their ears popping during flights. Adam gives tips on how to prevent this.

Georgia DMV Tests May Include More DUI & Safety Questions: Georgia is implementing an electronic permit system designed to improve tracking and reduce fraud.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on DIY Container Gardening: To find a location near you, click here.

Pet of the day: LifeLine animal shelter brings in "Choose Love" for adoption.



