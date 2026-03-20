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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 20, 2026

By FOX 5 Atlanta
Published  March 20, 2026 12:51pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Here are the special guests and segments for March 20, 2026:

Ready or Not 2 stars talk to Good Day

Ready or Not 2 stars talk to Good Day

The stars of "Ready of Not 2" talk to Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken about the news movie. 

Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come" stars talk fake blood, fight scenes, and flashy costumes: The ads for the new horror sequel "Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come" proclaim that it’s even bloodier than the first film. And co-star Kathryn Newton can absolutely attest to the accuracy of that statement.

Lake Oconee Food & Wine Festival preview

Lake Oconee Food & Wine Festival preview

This year's Lake Oconee Food & Wine Festival is taking place this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee. 

Lake Oconee Food and Wine Festival serves up red, white, and views: It’s easy to RSVP "yes" to an event featuring great food and wines along the banks of beautiful Lake Oconee.  But it’s an even more obvious green light when that event supports educational and community programs for area youth. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we headed down to Greensboro and the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, which is hosting this year’s Lake Oconee Food and Wine Festival. The three-day event features the region’s best chefs cooking up bites that pair perfectly with more than 200 wines sourced from around the world. 

N'Style Atlanta returns for season 3

N'Style Atlanta returns for season 3

Get into the real, the raw, and the unfiltered, as the drama unfolds on Fox Soul's N'Style Atlanta Uncut.

N’Style Atlanta Uncut: Get into the real, the raw, and the unfiltered, as the drama unfolds on Fox Soul's "N'Style Atlanta Uncut." Alyse sat down with some of the cast members to talk more about what's happening this season. 

Dr. Adam Bernstein gives tips on "Airplane Ear" and travel this Spring

Dr. Adam Bernstein gives tips on "Airplane Ear" and travel this Spring

With Spring weather rolling in and travel ramping up, HearUSA has some tips for travelers. 

What spring travelers should know about "Airplane Ear" with Adam Bernstein, Hearing Aid Specialist with HearUSA: Many travelers notice their ears popping during flights.  Adam gives tips on how to prevent this.   

Georgia DMV tests could include more DUI & safety questions

Georgia DMV tests could include more DUI & safety questions

Georgia is implementing an electronic permit system designed to improve tracking and reduce fraud. 

Georgia DMV Tests May Include More DUI & Safety Questions: Georgia is implementing an electronic permit system designed to improve tracking and reduce fraud. 

Pike Nursery gives tips on container gardens

Pike Nursery gives tips on container gardens

Find out when and how to plant them. Visit a location near you to get started.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on DIY Container Gardening: To find a location near you, click here. 

Pet of the day: Choose Love

Pet of the day: Choose Love

Life Line Animal Shelter brings in a dog for adoption. Visit the website lifelineanimal.org for more information. 

Pet of the day: LifeLine animal shelter brings in "Choose Love" for adoption. 


 

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