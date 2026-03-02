Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 2, 2026

Published  March 2, 2026 1:23pm EST
ATLANTA - Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on March 2, 2026.

Move for a Life Time fundraiser adds meaning to movement: You already know that working out is good for your own heath. But thanks to a special event happening this weekend, your work out can also be good for the entire community. This Saturday, March 7th, Life Time athletic clubs across the country will host Move for a Life Time, a high-energy fundraising event benefiting Children’s Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation. The concept is simple: clubs will host a variety of group workout experiences (ranging in length from 90 minutes to three hours), and both members and non-members can register for the classes and set their own personal fundraising goals. Locally, the money will be split between Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Life Time Foundation, a nonprofit supporting youth nutrition, youth movement, and healthy planet initiatives. 
 

Dr. Winawer talks the latest in medical headlines: Runner Jeff Galloway's sudden death from a cerebral hemorrhage has stunned the running community.  A lifelong symbol of health and endurance, his passing is a powerful reminder that stroke can affect anyone. Dr. Winawer has the latest details. 
 

The Masked Singer contestant Heidi Montag dishes on her time on the show: Last week Heidi Montag was unveiled as "Snow Cone" on The Masked Singer. She spoke with Joanne about her time on the show, as well as what's next. 

"Gabby's Dollhouse" Returns For 13th Season On Netflix: Actress Laila Lockhart, who portrays "Gabby", talks about the series' historic run, and what fans can expect this season. Watch the trailer here. 

Pet of the Day: Golden Retriever Rescue of Atlanta brings in Nova for adoption. For more information on adoption, click here. 

