Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 13, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on March 13, 2026:

Atlanta United and Atlanta Dream collab on new merch for Women's History month: It's the historic collaboration between the Atlanta Dream and Atlanta United celebrating unity, empowerment and the impact of women in sports. We spoke with Kaila Pettis, Senior Director, Brand & Creative with the Atlanta Dream and Ivy Scott Director of Marketing for Atlanta. The new "United We Dream" collection is available now.



Marcus Bar & Grill celebrates 3 years of business: Owner Marcus Samuelsson & Executive Chef Gary Caldwell visit the station to show us some of their menu items, and to recap their "Marcus & Friends" 3 -year anniversary party. The restaurant also has a new Golden Happy Hour and a special 404-Day Brunch and Dinner party coming up. For more information on the restaurant, click here.

When DIY Goes Wrong + Spring Home Upgrade Trends with Jason Jackoniski: The start of Spring can sometimes have you ready for a refresh around your home. This morning, Ace handyman services shared some popular home trends for the season. Jason also gives tips for people who want to handle home maintenance and renovations themselves.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on the benefits of gardening for your health: To find a Pike Nursery location near you, click here.

Willie Moore Jr. gives parenting tips: In the age of social media and fast-paced lifestyles, spending time with your children requires one simple thing, "time." Willie Moore Jr. has some tips to make this easier for parents.

Pet of the Day: Angels Among Us Pet Rescue brings in two cats, named Wildberry Sidecar and Smoky Paloma. To learn more, click here.