Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 13, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  March 13, 2025 11:41am EDT
Paul Milliken rides Six Flags' Georgia Gold Rush

Six Flag Over Georgia's newest ride officially opens to the public on Saturday and launches riders up to a peak of nearly 150 feet while they free-spin the entire way.

What do you get when you take 590 feet of U-shaped track, top it with a spinning gondola, and then send it sailing back and forth at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour?

Easy: you get one heck of a morning on Good Day Atlanta!

This morning, we were among the first to ride the long-awaited Georgia Gold Rusher at Six Flags Over Georgia. The ride officially opens to the public on Saturday, and launches riders up to a peak of nearly 150 feet while they free-spin the entire way. Park leaders say the dizzy delight was inspired by Georgia’s late-1800s gold rush and features a fun new fictional character named William "Willy" Gibson, a gold prospector who somehow lures the rest of us onto his hydraulic mining machine!

You may remember that Good Day Atlanta gave viewers an exclusive sneak peek at the construction last year, at which time the planned name was Georgia Surfer. Now, with its "gleaming" new moniker, the attraction is set to become the 13th thrill ride at the park.

Six Flags Over Georgia (275 Riverside Parkway Southwest in Austell) opens for the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday — for information on park hours and admission, click here.

Entertainment news with Tanner Thomason

Former EnVogue member Dawn Robinson says she's been homeless for three years, and Disney is pulling back on its world premier of its new ''Snow White'' movie. Dish Nation's Tanner Thomason joins Alyse Eady to break down these stories and more.

Danielle LaRoach on 'Darwin' and giving back

In the new thriller ''Darwin,'' actress Danielle LaRoach plays a young hustler looking for her next target. She sat down with Alyse Eady to talk about the new project and her upcoming event to help those battling cancer.

Danielle LaRoach, actress, mentor, and rising star: Both of Danielle's parents were deeply impacted by cancer - her mother is a courageous three-time breast cancer survivor who was first diagnosed at the age of 27, and her father tragically lost his battle with lung cancer on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. In honor of their journeys, LaRoach has gathered 500 wigs, ready to donate to patients currently battling the disease. 

Dr. Charles Procter's non-surgical weight loss tips

You've seen Dr. Charles Procter help folks lose hundreds of pounds on shows like ''1000-lb Sisters,'' and he's made it his mission to help people shed weight. He joins Alyse Eady to talk about non-surgical weight loss and who may be a candidate for weight loss surgery.

Amazing restaurants outside the Perimeter

The Atlanta food scene stretches well beyond the metro area and you can find some gems if you step outside the Perimeter. Food and lifestyle expert Erica Thomas joins Alex Whittler to share some of her favorite.

Find your signature scent for spring

If you are searching for a new scent to rock this spring, now's the time to do it. March is Fragrance Month, and Fragrance Queen Linda Levy, the president of The Fragrance Foundation, joined Joanne Feldman with some of her picks for this year's trending scents.

Meet Andromeda: Our Pet of the Day

Andromeda is a true princess who would be an out of this world addition to any family.


 

