Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 4, 2021

A first look inside immersive experience Illuminarium:

When the doors officially open at Illuminarium in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood next month, CEO Alan Greenberg says his goal is to give visitors the trip of a lifetime.

"Illuminarium is a place that can take you anyplace, says Greenberg.

Illuminarium is a 30,000-square-foot immersive experience and event venue opening along the Atlanta BeltLine in July. Greenberg says the facility is outfitted with $15 million worth of technology.

Good Day Atlanta recently got a first look inside the experience, which surrounds visitors with video projection, sound, scent, and even floor vibrations, creating a virtual reality, Greenberg says, without the need for VR goggles.

"We have the best projection systems in the world, the best sound systems in the world, we have haptics in our floor, we have scent in the air, and we have a LIDAR system that allows for interactivity, he says. "So, if you're walking on the surface of the moon, you will kick up moon dust as you do it."

Designers are currently fine-tuning the experience featuring that moon dust to be called Space Walk. The venue’s first planned spectacle is called "Wild: Safari Experience" with video shot on-location in Africa by content partner Radical Media.

Aside from offering roughly 60-minute experiences, Greenberg says the two rooms are also designed to host events.

"We can do a 350-person seated dinner, we can do an 800-person cocktail party," he says. "If it's a corporate event we can make it look like anything. If you want to have a destination wedding … let's say you want to have a wedding in Paris in Atlanta, we can make this Paris."

Illuminarium locations are also planned for Las Vegas and Miami, among other cities. Tickets are already on sale for Atlanta’s Illuminarium; more information may be found on the venue’s website here.



Actor Adrian Favela talks about his role in the film "Under the Stadium Lights":

After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it takes the guidance of their team chaplain and a surrogate father figure for the players to realize what they can achieve when they stand united.

Based on a true story, Favela plays the role of Anthony Cariola. The film also stars Milo Gibson, Laurence Fishburne, and more. The film hits theaters today. You can watch the trailer here.

BET "Sunday Best" alum Latice Crawford gears up for the release of her six-track EP "The Cure":

The motivational EP is slated for release today. The New York native and Stellar Award-nominated singer stole the hearts of believers on BET’s singing competition "Sunday Best" using her three-octave, contralto vocal range and finishing third on the second season.

Her self-titled debut album reached two Billboard charts, and the Top Gospel Albums chart. Her second album, "Diary of a Church Girl," also appeared on the Top Gospel Albums chart.

Very active on her social media, Latice constantly shares recipes she is cooking with her fans. As a relationship workshop facilitator, she boldly shares her testimony and, in her lyrics, she is transparent about her triumphs and trials in relationships.

You can follow her on social media @LaticeCrawford. Click here for more information on her music and more.

Bishop T.D. Jakes talks new book "Don't Drop the Mic: The Power of Your Words Can Change the World":

"In Don't Drop the Mic," Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks to readers about communication and how the ways we speak and interact with others can be part of our everyday ministries. Click here to purchase the book and for more information.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on attracting hummingbirds and butterflies to your garden: For more information on how to create your own butterfly and hummingbird garden click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

