Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 30, 2020

“Cheating” encouraged at Cabbagetown sweet shop: They say absence makes the heart grow fonder — and that was certainly true for Shirley Hughes. On Mother’s Day of 2011, Hughes officially opened Sweet Cheats in Atlanta’s Cabbagetown, and it didn’t take long for the bakery’s single-servings desserts win over the neighborhood.

Sweet Cheats is located at 692-B Kirkwood Avenue SE, and current hours are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. To check out the menu, click here.

Chef Anu Adebara teaches viewers how to make a Juicy Lucy burger: Atlanta Chef Anu Adebara grew up in Minnesota, home of the Juicy Lucy Burger. She shows us how to make this ooey gooey cheesey version a holiday classic. For today's recipe see below. For more on Chef Anu Adebara click here.

Juicy Lucy Burger patty( per patty):

- 4oz ground sirloin

- 1 oz piece of melty cheese( cheddar, mozzarella, American cheese)

- TT burger seasoning salt

Procedure:

- divide the 4 oz portion into 2 smaller flatten patties. Place one half on a parchment paper, cover with parchment and flatten with something heavy, such as a plate.

- Repeat this step with the other half.

-Place cheese piece in the center and combine both halves, making one solidified patty. Make sure to close all gaps around the edge. Repeat for the desired amount of patties and refrigerate for about 1 hour.

- Cook patties in a greased pan or on a greased griddle until desired internal temperature.

- Allow patties to rest a few mins before assembling burgers

Chef Anu's Zingy Mayo Spread ( 1 cup):

- 1 cup mayo

- 2 T yellow mustard

-2 T spicy whole grain mustard

- 1/4 cup diced pickles

- 1 T pickle juice

- TT salt

- TT black pepper

Juicy Lucy Burger Assemble/ Chef Anu's way:

- Your choice of a toasted soft burger bun

- Chef Anu's Zingy Mayo spread on both sides

- cooked and rested Juicy Lucy patty

- shredded iceberg or romaine lettuce

- caramelized onions

- pickles

Repeat per burger, ENJOY with a fresh summer salad and a refreshing drink!

Charlie Wilson talks new music on Good Day Atlanta: He's an award winning R&B singer, producer, songwriter who's style remains as relevant today as it was back in the day. We're talking about a legend, Charlie Wilson. He joins Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson to talk about his latest projects including his new single "One I Got." For more information click here.

"Young Dylan" star on Good Day Atlanta: He's known by his stage name "Young Dylan" an upcoming child rapper who performed on the Ellen Show and at NBA All Star Weekend. Now he's the star of "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan" television series. He joins Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant via Skype live to talk about the show and his latest projects. For more information on "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan" click here.

Ally Lynn gives 3 tips to achieve work/school balance at home: Many parents are struggling with the decision on whether or not they want to send their children back to school in the fall. There are fears of the coronavirus, and then there's some who aren't able to juggle teaching their children and working from home. Ally Lynn has some tips to achieve work and school balance at home. You can follow Ally on social media @heyallylynn

Ready Set Go method:

Ready for Routines

Determine the time of day your child works best in

From there you gather your routine or a schedule that works best for you and your family

Provide breaks in the day to continue to build their mental stamina (they aren’t robots, right?

2. Setting Boundaries

Designate work space for you and your child (no pajamas after 9am) and absolutely no bedroom

Give your child clear and explicit expectations for the day

Offer your child choices on things they can do while you’re on a call to cut down on distractions and disruption.

3. Go With The Flow and Give Yourself Grace

You are NOT a teacher so don’t hold yourself to that standard.

Use your child’s teacher as a resource, they will always be more than willing to help

When you start to get frustrated, step away, regain yourself and return with a fresh mindset.

Parents and teachers alike are finding tons of helpful tips and a list of FREE resources at @BrainyMrsB