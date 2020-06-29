Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 29, 2020

Local mom creates “scent”-illating business: Indiehouse Modern Fragrance Bar is a first-of-its-kind beauty business in Alpharetta. The owner says her idea was to bring metro Atlanta consumers a new kind of fragrance shopping experience — one neatly organized by price and basic scent categories.

Along with stocking more than 40 unique, ready-to-wear brands from around the world, the store also helps customers handcraft their own.

For more information on shopping at Indiehouse or booking a workshop, click over to the shop’s website.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us to answer your Coronavirus questions: Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine joins us with the latest Coronavirus trends in the past week. Plus with the resurgence of cases across Georgia, viewers are wondering what symptoms they should be on the lookout for. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his live Q&A on Instagram follow in @Neilwinawer .

Tennessee Aquarium set to expand hours for 4th of July weekend: The Tennessee Aquarium is a family friendly attraction and located on the Chattanooga Riverfront a popular spot with bustling shops and restaurants. The Tennessee Aquarium, Carles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, and he Chattanooga River Market have announced expanded hours of operations for this for this 4th of July weekend. For more information on hours of operation and safety guidelines click here.

CeeLo Green talks new album and more: Thomas Callaway is CeeLo’s real, birth name. It's his first album in 5 years and it’s lyrically uplifting, positive and almost speaks to what the world is going through right now. CeeLo talks about not releasing a solo album in 5 years, his thoughts on what's happening across the country now, and more. You can purchase his latest album "CeeLo Green is Thomas Callaway" here.

Dr. Jackie Walters on Good Day Atlanta: Medical experts say understanding your body is key to staying healthy. She is a TV personality on Bravo's "Married To Medicine," and the author of Queen V, Dr. Jackie Walters joins us to talk about the top three feminine health conditions that disproportiantely affect black women. For more informationon Dr. Jackie Walters click here.

Advertisement

Mani Millss gives a BET Awards Show recap: The coronavirus pandemic has been the cause of many canceled events this year, but BET said the show must go on. The network went ahead with their annual awards ceremoney, but this year it was virtual. There were many powerful performances this year, many of which went viral. There was a tribute to Little Richard, by Wayne Brady, and Aretha Franklin by Jenifer Hudson. Beyonce' was the recipient for this year's Humanitarian Award. Mani Mills gave her take on the awards as well as some of her favorite moments. You can follow Mani on social media @ManiMillss



