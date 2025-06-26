Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 26, 2025

Willy’s Mexicana Grill celebrates 30 delicious years:

Yes, there really is a Willy.

Back in 1995, Willy Bitter decided to open a burrito joint on Roswell Road in Buckhead. Little could he have known then that the restaurant would grow into a statewide institution — one so big, most visitors don’t even realize it’s named after a real guy!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours celebrating the Pearl Anniversary (that’s the 30th, in case you didn’t know) of Willy’s Mexicana Grill, which now boasts more than two dozen locations stretching from Cartersville to Athens and down to Peachtree City. As we learned five years ago — when we celebrated the 25th anniversary with Willy Bitter and his team — the inspiration for the restaurant chain came from the founder’s time spent in San Francisco’s Mission District (or, as he calls it, Land of the Burrito Gods), where he fell in love with the region’s big, delicious burritos and decided to bring them to the hungry masses here in the south.

Three decades is a major milestone, of course, which is why Willy’s Mexicana Grill is celebrating with a series of special promotions all summer long, such as Happy Hour deals on weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m. through Aug. 3, including 30% off nachos on Mondays and 30% off the Frito Burrito on Fridays. Various locations will also host fun pop-up events in June and July, and you’ll also want to keep an eye on the restaurant’s social media accounts for some special deals.

Five years ago, we challenged Willy Bitter to a burrito-rolling contest on live TV, in honor of the chain’s 25th anniversary. Unsurprisingly, he won. So, this morning, we called for a rematch! Click the video player in this article to see how it all went down…and click here to find a Willy’s Mexicana Grill near you.

Dish Nation's Tanner Thomason has the latest in entertainment headlines: Simon Guobadia says he regrets marrying Porsha Williams, and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez will be jumping the broom soon. Selena Gomez says her celeb crush was a popular rapper/actor. Dish Nation has the latest.

Healthy summer snacks for kids: Agatha Achindu founded Yummy Spoonfuls, a company known for providing moms with baby food for their babies and toddlers with 100% clean, simple, and organic ingredients. She'll give our viewers some healthy ideas to help keep their kids nourished without the extra fat and sugar this summer. For more information on her company, click here.

Miss Lawrence and Darwin Thompson talk about National HIV Testing Day and Plated Purpose Dinner: On June 27, Gilead and Miss Lawrence will host Plated Purpose, a series of dinner experiences that bring together actors, influencers and community leaders for powerful conversations about HIV prevention, self-care and access to critical tools and resources. Plated Purpose hopes to not only build a bridge between LGBTQ+ and heterosexual communities, but also address issues directly impacting the Black community when it comes to HIV prevention.

Skye Estroff shares her favorite Atlanta markets to load up on summer supplies: These are the places that have a variety of snacks, sandwiches and specialty items that are the perfect stop before the Fourth of July holiday next week. Keep up with Skye on social media @Skye.Estroff