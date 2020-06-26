Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 26, 2020

Cobb County Schools set to offer online and in-person learning for start of the new school year: We're only about five weeks away from the start of the new school year for students in Georgia. Exactly what that school year will look like for each district, with remote versus traditional learning is still being finalized. Cobb County officials just released their plans for the new school year, and Chief Strategy and Accountability Officer John Floresta joins us with what to expect. For more information on Cobb County Schools click here.

Veda Howard from Praise 102.5 joins us with one of her Wisdom Nuggets to inspire or encourage others: This week Veda Howard discusses "joy" with Joanne Feldman. For more on Veda Howard follow her on social media @VedaHoward .

Pet of the day from Hero Dog Rescue: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.



Creating a pollinator garden with Pike Nurseries: Pollinators are butterflies, bees, birds and other critters that help pollinate plants to help produce more flowers and vegetables. Kara Ziegler teaches viewers how to create a habitat for these beneficial creatures with food, shelter and water in the garden. Families can involve children by watching birds and butterflies, decorating bird houses or planting seeds and flowers. For more information on Pike Nurseries click here.

Food Truck Fridays: Bankhead Seafood: It’s an Atlanta institution — so it only makes sense that a pair of Atlanta icons are behind the renaissance of Bankhead Seafood.