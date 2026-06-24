Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 24, 2026

Hilton Atlanta "pitches" up exciting soccer experiences: It’s been Atlanta’s top tropical hangout for 50 years. And now, Trader Vic’s Atlanta is inviting soccer fans from around the world to cheer every goal with a nice, cool Mai Tai! This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours learning about Hilton Atlanta’s soccer activations, including a pair of themed suites, a cutting-edge art installation, and a packed lineup of luau-themed watch parties at Trader Vic’s Atlanta. First up, the suites: the hotel has created two accommodations perfect for World Cup fans who live and breathe soccer! We’re talking about the Atlanta Family Soccer Suite, which accommodates up to six guests, and the Atlanta Soccer Suite, which sleeps up to four. And get this: guests can order wings and sliders and have them delivered right to the rooms! Both are available for booking through July 31st.

World Cup Watch party with Lazy Dog: Lazy Dog is getting in on the World Cup excitement with a special menu and watch parties. To learn more, click here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: The hit Hulu series Reasonable Doubt is looking for twin babies for a shoot next week, and the Atlanta Hawks dancers are looking for a coordinator. Tess Hammock has this info and more.

New Miss Georgia, Sophia Wootten, and Miss Georgia's Teen, Melony Tidmore: in to talk about winning their titles this past weekend in Columbus and their preps for Miss America and Miss America's Teen in September.

Two Lewis & Naturi Naughton-Lewis discuss new Netflix movie, "Color Book.": Color Book follows a devoted father named Lucky (William Catlett) who, after his wife's passing, learns to navigate raising a son (Jeremiah Daniels) with Down syndrome as a single parent. While adjust­ing to their new reality, the two embark on a jour­ney through Metro Atlanta to attend their first base­ball game. It's a heartfelt story about love, family, and the communities we come from. Watch the trailer here.





Jackie Paige's Men's Health Month Challenge: June is men's health month and Jackie Paige is challenging men to eat healthy, schedule appointments and get active. She runs through what men can do to commemorate the month. To listen to Jackie Paige on Majic 107.5 weekdays from 10 a.m. til 3 p.m.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in Jethro for adoption.