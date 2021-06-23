Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 23, 2021

South Fulton serves up a delicious week to "savor:"

Metro Atlanta restaurants are back to serving at full capacity, and diners are returning to the habit of going out to eat. And that means it’s the perfect time for the City of South Fulton to showcase the best of what its culinary scene has to offer.

June 21 through 28 marks the city’s Savor SOFU Restaurant Week, an event coordinated by the South Fulton Convention and Visitors Bureau to highlight the city’s diverse dining options.

During the week, participating restaurants will serve up discounts and specials menu items; for example, Sandtown Pub (on Campbellton Road) has announced $8.99 lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and $10 pitchers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each afternoon.

South Fulton tourism manager Chantel Francois will also host live updates on social media, spotlighting restaurant offerings and showcasing some of those special deals for customers.

Other restaurants taking part in Savor SOFU Restaurant Week include Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, Gocha's Breakfast Bar, and Mulan Cascade.

For more information on Savor SOFU Restaurant Week, click over to the Visit SOFU website here. And click the video player to check out our morning taking our own culinary journey through the city!

Grilled Peaches from Cook & Soldiers:

Georgia is known for peaches and this morning we are going beyond pie and cobbler. Chef John Castelluci from Cooks & Soldiers shows us how to prepare grilled peaches. For more information click here. For today's recipe see below.

Port Fluid Gel

1 Bottle Port Reduced by ½

Season with sugar and red wine vin (to taste)

Agar 1% of total weight after reduction

Boil the port and reduce by ¼

weigh in grams

let cool completely

whisk in agar to cold port

bring to boil

let set until firm

blend until smooth in vitamix

Chive Oil

2 bunches of Parsley

1 bunch of chive

2 cups olive oil

Blend in vitamix on high until the mixture is hot and steaming.

Strain through coffee filter to remove any solids

Place the container in an ice bath to rapidly cool down and preserve the green color.

Whipped Ricotta Yield: 3qt

1# Ricotta (2 tubs)

¼ Cup Milk

1 Lemon (Zest)

Salt t.t

In hobart with paddle attachment, start to slowly whip ricotta

Add milk

Increase speed to high untl it is light and fluffy.

Season with salt and lemon zest.

Store

Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference Finals: It's the Atlanta Hawks versus everybody and we need you on board as the team prepares for game one of the Eastern Conference finals tonight! Atlanta Hawks in-house DJ and radio personality Big Tigger joins Good Day with more. For more information on the Atlanta Hawks click here.

HeadKrack from The Morning Hustle on Hot 107.9 joins us with the latest celebrity news: For more information on Hot 107.9 click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.