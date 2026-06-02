Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 2, 2026

Hamp and Harry’s on the Marietta Square is hosting a summer pop-up experience called "Destination: A Passport to Adventure," which invites visitors to dine in four destinations: Bali, Thailand, Montauk, and the Amalfi Coast. Hamp and Harry’s has become a lunch, brunch, and dinner favorite since opening back in 2021, and is the creation of Scott McCray and Scott Kerns (of other popular restaurants including McCray’s Tavern). Considering the guys met in Hilton Head while attending the University of South Carolina, it makes sense that Hamp and Harry’s features plenty of Southern and coastal bar-inspired dishes.



Braves June promotions, Atlanta Braves Foundation Day: Erin McCormick tells about the event the Braves have happening for the community.



Biscuit Belly's exciting activations for summer peach season: It's peach season and Biscuit Belly has the perfect dish. Check out some of their menu items and more. Check out the menu here.



Alison Brie & Camila Mendes talk new film Masters of the Universe: The Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia, a world shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor. Joining forces with Teela and Man-At-Arms, Adam must embrace his true destiny as He-Man -- the most powerful man in the universe. Masters of The Universe in theaters this Friday. Check out the trailer here.

Priya Rathod, Indeed trends expert: Priya gives details on the trends that cause an impact on small businesses and recent graduates.

Dr. Wallace Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta gives tips for a heart healthy summer: Summer means vacations for many families. There are plenty of different things to do on vacation that can also keep you healthy.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Serena Williams is out of retirement, Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the Giants, plus more

Pet of the Day: Furkids brings in a puppy named Lincoln for adoption. Click here for more information.