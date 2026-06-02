Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 2, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published June 2, 2026 11:56 AM EDT
Published June 2, 2026 11:56 AM EDT
Globe-trotting with Hamp and Harrys in Marietta
Globe-trotting with Hamp and Harrys in Marietta

Globe-trotting with Hamp and Harrys in Marietta

A local restaurant on the Marietta Square is launching a global summer pop-up experience to take diners on an international culinary trip.

Atlanta - Hamp and Harry’s on the Marietta Square is hosting a summer pop-up experience called "Destination: A Passport to Adventure," which invites visitors to dine in four destinations: Bali, Thailand, Montauk, and the Amalfi Coast. Hamp and Harry’s has become a lunch, brunch, and dinner favorite since opening back in 2021, and is the creation of Scott McCray and Scott Kerns (of other popular restaurants including McCray’s Tavern). Considering the guys met in Hilton Head while attending the University of South Carolina, it makes sense that Hamp and Harry’s features plenty of Southern and coastal bar-inspired dishes.
 

Atlanta Braves host first ever Foundation Day
Atlanta Braves host first ever Foundation Day

Atlanta Braves host first ever Foundation Day

Erin McCormick tells about the event the Braves have happening for the community. 

Braves June promotions, Atlanta Braves Foundation Day:  Erin McCormick tells about the event the Braves have happening for the community. 
 

Biscuit Belly shows off their biscuits and peaches recipe
Biscuit Belly shows off their biscuits and peaches recipe

Biscuit Belly shows off their biscuits and peaches recipe

It's peach season and Biscuit Belly has the perfect dish

Biscuit Belly's exciting activations for summer peach season:  It's peach season and Biscuit Belly has the perfect dish. Check out some of their menu items and more. Check out the menu here. 
 

Masters of The Universe in theaters this Friday
Masters of The Universe in theaters this Friday

Masters of The Universe in theaters this Friday

Alyse speaks with Camila Mendes and Alison Brie about their roles in the film

Alison Brie & Camila Mendes talk new film Masters of the Universe: The Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia, a world shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor. Joining forces with Teela and Man-At-Arms, Adam must embrace his true destiny as He-Man -- the most powerful man in the universe. Masters of The Universe in theaters this Friday. Check out the trailer here. 

Hiring trends that impact small businesses and recent grads
Hiring trends that impact small businesses and recent grads

Hiring trends that impact small businesses and recent grads

Priya Rathod, trends expert with Indeed gives details and findings.

Priya Rathod, Indeed trends expert:  Priya gives details on the trends that cause an impact on small businesses and recent graduates.   

Dr. Michelle Wallace gives tips for having a heart-healthy summer
Dr. Michelle Wallace gives tips for having a heart-healthy summer

Dr. Michelle Wallace gives tips for having a heart-healthy summer

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta physician gives some tips and ideas on a healthy summer for the kids. 

Dr. Wallace Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta gives tips for a heart healthy summer: Summer means vacations for many families. There are plenty of different things to do on vacation that can also keep you healthy. 

Ms. Basketball has the latest in entertainment news
Ms. Basketball has the latest in entertainment news

Ms. Basketball has the latest in entertainment news

Serena Williams is out of retirement, Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the Giants, plus more

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Serena Williams is out of retirement, Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the Giants, plus more

Pet of the day: Lincoln
Pet of the day: Lincoln

Pet of the day: Lincoln

For more information on adoption visit Furkids.org

 Pet of the Day: Furkids brings in a puppy named Lincoln for adoption. Click here for more information. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta