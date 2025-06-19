Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 18, 2025

Paul Milliken previews the Civil Rights Bike Tour:

People across the country will celebrate Juneteenth tomorrow, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

According to those who worked tirelessly to make it a federal holiday, Juneteenth is a day "for reflection and rejoicing" — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we did both of those things while exploring the city of Atlanta on two wheels.

Throughout the morning, we brought viewers along on the "Atlanta’s Journey for Civil Rights Bike Tour," one of several tours offered by Bicycle Tours of Atlanta. City native Robyn Elliott (who now goes by the title Chief Happiness Officer) created Bicycle Tours of Atlanta back in 2009 and says the goal of the tours is twofold: to allow people to explore Atlanta in a unique way, and also to explore relevant issues of the day in an engaging way.

"Atlanta’s Journey for Civil Rights Bike Tour" is a three-hour guided trek through the city that Elliott calls "more relevant than ever," and explores sites including Reynoldstown, the birthplace and burial site of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Historic Sweet Auburn Neighborhood and Business District. Each tour is $75 per person, and includes the bike, helmet, and bottled water and snacks ($99 for an e-bike upgrade).

For more information on Bicycle Tours of Atlanta and to check out the various tours offered, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning learning more about the fascinating civil rights history of Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks nominee and Jr. NBA Coach of the Year finalist Johnathon Burton: Burton, a dedicated teacher and coach at Creekland Middle School in Gwinnett County, has been named one of only five finalists nationwide for the Jr. NBA Scholastic Coach of the Year award. He was nominated by the Atlanta Hawks in recognition of his outstanding impact on youth basketball and education. From now until June 22, vote for Burton to see him recognized as the national Jr. NBA/WNBA Scholastic Coach of the Year! There is no limit to the number of times you can vote during the voting period. Click here to vote.

National Sushi Day with Nakato, the Japanese restaurant that introduced Sushi to Atlanta in the 80’s: Executive Chef Kinjo showed Good Day how to create awesome sushi at home with some simple ingredients, including the restaurant's Spicy Tuna Roll, which they will be offering as a BOGO for National Sushi Day. Click here to place your order.

MiAsia Symone has the latest in entertainment news, plus mentions this year's Birthday Bash lineup: R. Kelly was rushed to the hospital, the TikTok ban may have a delay, and Birthday Bash is happening this weekend. MiAsia Symone has the details. Listen to her on HOT @ Nite from 7 to midnight on HOT 1079.