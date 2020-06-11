Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 11, 2020

Summer camps resume at Atlanta Swim Academy: View story here

Must Ministries Summer Lunch Program: For more information click here.

Buttermilk Kitchen on Good Day Atlanta: It's been serving up deliciously southern breakfast and brunch staples since 2012 in Buckhead and now you can bring a piece of Buttermilk Kitchen to your home, with a new cookbook Welcome To Buttermilk Kitchen written by owner and Executive Chef Suzanne Vizethann. She talks to Good Day Atlanta' Sharon Lawson about her love for food and her new book. For more information on Buttermilk Kitchen click here.

Summer watermelon with Chadwick Boyd: Few things are better than refreshing, ripe watermelon on a hot, summer day. More than 40 million pounds of fruit are grown in the U.S. each year. Food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd joins us via Skype with more on the summertime favorite. For more informaition on Chadwick Boyd click here.