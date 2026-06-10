Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 10, 2026

Cosm Atlanta turns World Cup into "Shared Reality" experience: The best place in Atlanta to watch a World Cup match? Inside Atlanta Stadium, of course.

But for the matches not happening in Atlanta, there’s no better option than the 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ immersive LED Dome inside Cosm Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out the new immersive entertainment venue, which officially opens today at Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. So…what is Cosm?

It’s really three distinct experiences under one roof: The Dome, Hall, and Deck.

The Dome is the immersive part, surrounding guests with that massive "Shared Reality" LED curved display. Think of it like virtual reality without the need for goggles or headsets; in the case of World Cup matches, Cosm cameras in several host cities will capture exclusive angles, made possibly through a collaboration with FOX Sports and FIFA. Want to know what a match feels like on the pitch? This is your chance.

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The Beverly Restaurant celebrates 7 years in business: Mario C. Johnson, owner of The Beverly & Executive Chef Dudley Isidore talk about the restaurant hitting this milestone, new menu items, and more. Check out their website, here.

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Jigi Dinero has the latest in entertainment headlines: Tyla is doing some voice acting for the new Toy Story movie, and there's a retro movie making a return. Jigi Dinero has the details, and you can listen to her on weekends on Hot 107.9

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brought in Beck for adoption. For more information, click here.