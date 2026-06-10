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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 10, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published June 10, 2026 12:15 PM EDT
Published June 10, 2026 12:15 PM EDT

Atlanta - Cosm Atlanta turns World Cup into "Shared Reality" experience: The best place in Atlanta to watch a World Cup match? Inside Atlanta Stadium, of course. 

But for the matches not happening in Atlanta, there’s no better option than the 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ immersive LED Dome inside Cosm Atlanta. 

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out the new immersive entertainment venue, which officially opens today at Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. So…what is Cosm? 

It’s really three distinct experiences under one roof: The Dome, Hall, and Deck. 

The Dome is the immersive part, surrounding guests with that massive "Shared Reality" LED curved display. Think of it like virtual reality without the need for goggles or headsets; in the case of World Cup matches, Cosm cameras in several host cities will capture exclusive angles, made possibly through a collaboration with FOX Sports and FIFA. Want to know what a match feels like on the pitch? This is your chance.

Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program
Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program

Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities around metro Atlanta including on a film featuring stars like Glenn Powell and Madelyn Cline. Additional projects include a program by NBC that develops writers and showrunners. 

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Netflix's comedy series, "Free Bert" needs real families for its upcoming season.  And the 'Ms. Pat show' is filming its 6th season in Doraville. Our entertainment insider, Tess Hammock, has all the details. 
 

The Beverly is celebrating 7 years in business
The Beverly is celebrating 7 years in business

The Beverly is celebrating 7 years in business

The restaurant is celebrating with new menu items, and celebration later this summer

The Beverly Restaurant celebrates 7 years in business: Mario C. Johnson, owner of The Beverly & Executive Chef Dudley Isidore talk about the restaurant hitting this milestone, new menu items, and more. Check out their website, here.   

Heat illness prevention for kids this summer
Heat illness prevention for kids this summer

Heat illness prevention for kids this summer

Dr. Ashley Brouillette of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gives tips for parents this summer

What Every Parent Needs to Know about Heat Illness and Kids this Summer: Dr. Ashley Broiullette of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gives tips and facts on how you can keep your kids safe from heat illness. 

Jigi Dinero of Hot 107.9
Jigi Dinero of Hot 107.9

Jigi Dinero of Hot 107.9

Jigi Dinero has the latest in movie entertainment headlines

Jigi Dinero has the latest in entertainment headlines: Tyla is doing some voice acting for the new Toy Story movie, and there's a retro movie making a return. Jigi Dinero has the details, and you can listen to her on weekends on Hot 107.9

Pet of the day: Beck
Pet of the day: Beck

Pet of the day: Beck

For more information on adoption visit Atlantahumane.org

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brought in Beck for adoption. For more information, click here. 

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