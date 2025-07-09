Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 9, 2025

Summer Camp Week: MODA’s Design Camp 2025 at the Hinman Building on the Georgia Tech campus:

They say everything old is new again — and that’s definitely true at a series of unique summer camps hosted by Museum of Design Atlanta this week.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time with the incredibly talented future leaders taking part in MODA's Design Camp 2025, happening at the Hinman Building on the Georgia Tech campus. MODA, of course, is the region’s only museum dedicated to the study and celebration of design — and the summer camps encourage young people to take design concepts (ranging from architecture to graphic design and beyond) and apply them to real-world issues. This week’s camps are specifically based around the idea of reusing and repurposing, challenging youth to create exciting new spaces from existing structures.

This week’s camps are divided by age group; "LEGO Adventures: Reinvent and Rebuild" is aimed at kids ages 6 to 9 years old, "City Lab: Back to the Future" is for campers 10 to 13 years old, and "Design ATL: Old Made New" is open to youth from 14 to 18 years old.

If the idea of taking old factories, schools, warehouses, and other buildings and transforming them into vibrant new office buildings, residences, and more sounds cool — just wait until you see it in action! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning on the Georgia Tech campus, "camping out" with MODA!

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: If you're an experienced baseball umpire, you could land a role in Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias". You could also learn the technique of character breakdown and self-tape feedback at the "master the audition" workshop. Our entertainment insider Tess Hammock has all the details. Keep up with all the latest on Instagram @CastingcallwithTessHammock

Making smoothies with Trinket Lewis: The former BET media executive is blending healing, love & purpose into every smoothie at MoreLyfe Juice Co. For more information, click here.

MiAsia Symone talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Are Janet Jackson and Maxwell dating? There's a date set for Diddy's sentencing and Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Phaedra Parks has a new potential career move. Hot 1079's MiAsia Symone has the details.