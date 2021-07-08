Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 8, 2021

Canton haunt opens for a night of summer screams:

We’re still a few months away from October, but hibernation has ended early for some of the Halloween season’s creepiest creatures. And this weekend, for one night only, visitors to a popular North Georgia haunt can face off against those ghouls … if they dare!

Canton’s Paranoia Haunted House is welcoming back guests on Saturday night, July 10 for a special event called "A Midsummer Night’s Scream." Following a tough year for haunts around the world, the team at Paranoia is hoping for something of a summer celebration — with a plenty of gasps and screams, of course.

Good Day Atlanta viewers may remember our last visit to Paranoia, back in October of 2018, during which time we ventured (reluctantly!) through both of haunt’s indoor attractions, with some very memorable results.

Admission to A Midsummer Night’s Scream costs $30, and tickets are available both online and at the gate. Paranoia is located at 2075 Marietta Highway in Canton, and hours for the event are 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning working up the courage to venture inside Paranoia!

"Impractical Jokers" comedians and lifelong friends talk new season:

The antics of the "Impractical Jokers" don't end with the show. They have even more new ways to entertain you. James Murray and Joe Gatto join us live with more on their upcoming projects. For more information on "Impractical Jokers" click here.

Resume makeover tips with Kenya Sheats: For more information on "Kenya Writes For Me" resume tips follow her on Instagram @kenyawriteforme.

Skye Estroff joins us to discuss the latest TikTok food trend "Pasta Chips." She also gives us her take on great pasta in Atlanta. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @skye.estroff .

Pasta restaurants in Atlanta mentioned in today's segment:

Preparing for kids to head Back To School:

Summer is flying by and kids back to school in less than a month! Right now is the perfect time to reset for the school year ahead. Licensed Therapist Jody Baumstein With Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life joins us now with tips on how to do that. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.

