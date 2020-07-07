Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 7, 2020

Local family serves up Dutch treat to Metro Atlanta: Stroopwafels are a popular Dutch treat — a kind of wafer cookie often enjoyed with coffee or hot tea. “A stroopwafel is like a mini-waffle that we make on a press, and when it comes off the press and is still hot, we slice it open and fill it with caramel,” Guido Vliegen explains.

But after moving to Georgia and marrying a Fayette County native, Vliegen realized stroopwafels — which can be found just about everywhere in the Netherlands — weren’t exactly a Georgia staple.

“The first couple of years in the U.S., I couldn’t find them at all,” he recalls.

And thus, an idea was born.

Vliegen and his wife Leslie are now the owners of 3 Bros Cookies, a Fayetteville-based family business that specializes in making and selling fresh stroopwafels.

Advertisement

Morris Day joins lineup for "Funk Corona" : He's a legendary funk and R&B singer and leader of "The Time." Morris Day has been tearing up the stage for decades and how he's doing it to raise money for Covid-19 front-line workers. For more information click here.

"Money Making Conversations" with Rushion McDonald: Important tax deadlines are fast approaching and keep in mind, the Internal Revenue Service will not be extending tax day again. Emmy-winning producer and host of "Money Making Conversations" Rushion McDonald joins us live with why you should file for an extension this year. For more information on Rushion McDonald click here.

Johanna Colon: It's time to show out the dance floor. "Feel the Beat" is the number four most streamed movie on Netflix. It's about a self absorbed dancer who returns home to coach a squad of young misfits for a big competition. One of the dancers "Lucia" played by Johanna Colon gets strange looks when she bust a move but she doesn't let the haters get her down. Johanna Colon lives in Atlanta and joins us to tal about "Feel the Beat" plus how she talks about being an advocate for anti-bullying. For more information on Johanna Colon follow her on Instagram @iamjohannacolon .

Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan joins us to talk about the latest celebrity news. For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @enchantedpr or you can click here for more on Rolling Out Magazine.

Real estate expert John Adams on Good Day Atlanta: Just as Netflix replaced Blockbuster and Amazon has replaced Circuit City, the COVID-19 pandemic is hastening the death of the shopping mall by scaring shoppers away from public spaces and stores that have to be visited. However, some developers are betting that empty malls can mix housing with retail and community space, and breathe new life into the local shopping mall. Real estate expert John Adams joins us with more. For more information on John Adams click here.

Chef Ed Harris joins us with a Taco Tuesday recipe: He's on the hit cooking show "Chopped" and he joins us with a healthy vegan taco recipe with a side of Mexican street corn just in time for Taco Tuesday. For more information on Chef Ed Harris click here.

Charred cauliflower and vegan sausage tacos

INGREDIENTS

1 head of cauliflower chopped into bite-sized pieces

2 c vegan sausage pieces, cooked

1 c shiitake mushroom, sliced

1/2 c red onions, sliced

6 Tbsp avocado oil or oil of choice

2 Tbsp Taco Tuesday seasoning ( Chef Ed’s mix)

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp kosher salt

To Assemble:

8 small Tortillas flour or corn

1 Jalapeno sliced

1/4 c Cilantro, thinly cut

1/2 c scallions, sliced thin

vegan cheese, shreds

DIRECTIONS

Preheat griddle on high.

In one large bowl, combine the cauliflower florets, half of the spices, and 3 tbsp of oil. Stir until the cauliflower is coated with spices. In a second bowl combine onions, mushrooms and remaining spices.

Transfer cauliflower to griddle and char for about 5 minutes or until cooked through and remove from heat back into bowl.4. Now add onions, mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes or until cooked to your liking.5. Combine sausage, cauliflower, onion, mushroom and keep warm.

To assemble:

Warm tortillas over an open flame on the stovetop.

Place about 1/4 cup of cauliflower mixture on a tortilla.

Top with cheese, sliced jalapeno, minced cilantro and scallion.

Serve immediately with lime wedge!

Mexican Street Corn

INGREDIENTS

5 ears of corn, shucked and cleaned

1/2 c. vegan

mayonnaise

1/2 c. vegan sour cream

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

2 tsp Chipotle powder

1/3 c.

vegan parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 c Cilantro, thinly cut

Lime wedges, for serving

DIRECTIONS

1. In a pot of boiling water, cook corn for 5 mins and drain.

2. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-high. Grill corn, turning often, until slightly charred all over, about 10 minutes.

3. Mix mayo and sour cream in one bowl, then mix dry spices in another bowl and set aside.

2. Brush corn with a layer of the mayonnaise mixture and sprinkle with chili powder mix, cheese, and cilantro. Serve warm with lime wedges.

