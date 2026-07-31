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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 31, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 31, 2026 1:12 PM EDT
Published July 31, 2026 1:12 PM EDT
Last-Minute travel myths that still cost people money
Last-Minute travel myths that still cost people money

Last-Minute travel myths that still cost people money

Jon Muller debunks travel myths and gives tips on how to save when traveling.

Jon Muller talks last minute travel myths that still cost people money: Jon Muller debunks travel myths and gives tips on how to save when traveling. For more information on travel savings and trends, click here.  

Melanoma: What to know and prevention
Melanoma: What to know and prevention

Melanoma: What to know and prevention

Dr. Amy Chen gives information and tips on preventing melanoma.

Dr. Amy Chen gives information and tips on melanoma: There have been rising cases of melanoma in Georgia. Dr. Amy Chen tells viewers how they can prevent it. 

Food Truck Friday: Gekko Kitchen
Food Truck Friday: Gekko Kitchen

Food Truck Friday: Gekko Kitchen

The owners, Jack and Stephanie, show us some menu items, and tell viewers how they can book their truck. 

Gekko Food Truck Friday: Gekko Food Truck isn't just a truck. They also have a location at Politian Row.  For more information on the restaurant and the location, click here. 

Pike Nursery on back to school gardening
Pike Nursery on back to school gardening

Pike Nursery on back to school gardening

Rena Sartain shows simple plants you can do with your children, as we prepare to head back to school.

Pike Nurseries gardens are a Classroom: Rena Sartain shows us simple plants you can do with your children, as we prepare to head back to school. Find a location near you, here. 

Shari' Nycole on Atlanta Dream Barbie night, and Shaq's "Dunkman" league
Shari' Nycole on Atlanta Dream Barbie night, and Shaq's "Dunkman" league

Shari' Nycole on Atlanta Dream Barbie night, and Shaq's "Dunkman" league

Tickets for the Atlanta Dream game are available now, and you can catch Shaq's "Dunkman League"  here in Atlanta. 

Shari Nycole on Atlanta Dream Barbie night, and Shaq's "Dunkman" league: To celebrate Angel Reese and the release of her Barbie, the Atlanta Dream will have a Barbie themed night on Monday vs. the Las Vegas Aces. Tickets are on sale now. And Shaq's "Dunkman League" is in full swing. You can catch the action right here in Atlanta. Check out tickets here. Listen to Shari Nycole on the Willie Moore Jr. Show. 

Pet of the day: Denali
Pet of the day: Denali

Pet of the day: Denali

For more information on adoption visit aarfatlanta.org

Pet of the day:  Atlanta Animal Rescue Friends bring in Denali for adoption. For more information, click here. 

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