Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 31, 2026

Jon Muller talks last minute travel myths that still cost people money: Jon Muller debunks travel myths and gives tips on how to save when traveling. For more information on travel savings and trends, click here.

Dr. Amy Chen gives information and tips on melanoma: There have been rising cases of melanoma in Georgia. Dr. Amy Chen tells viewers how they can prevent it.

Gekko Food Truck Friday: Gekko Food Truck isn't just a truck. They also have a location at Politian Row. For more information on the restaurant and the location, click here.

Pike Nurseries gardens are a Classroom: Rena Sartain shows us simple plants you can do with your children, as we prepare to head back to school. Find a location near you, here.

Shari Nycole on Atlanta Dream Barbie night, and Shaq's "Dunkman" league: To celebrate Angel Reese and the release of her Barbie, the Atlanta Dream will have a Barbie themed night on Monday vs. the Las Vegas Aces. Tickets are on sale now. And Shaq's "Dunkman League" is in full swing. You can catch the action right here in Atlanta. Check out tickets here. Listen to Shari Nycole on the Willie Moore Jr. Show.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Animal Rescue Friends bring in Denali for adoption. For more information, click here.