Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 30, 2020

Motorbikes — and fans — return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta: Masks are required and temperatures will be taken at the front gates, but this weekend fans will return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta.

After the cancellation of events including Drift Atlanta due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the famed Braselton track will reopen with MotoAmerica qualifying on Friday, July 31st and all-day racing on Saturday, August 1st and Sunday, August 2nd. MotoAmerica Superbikes at Atlanta brings some of the fastest motorcycle racers in the country to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, with five classes of racing — from Junior Cup to Superbikes — speeding up to 190 miles per hour.

Track officials say with a 750-acre park, they expect fans to have plenty of room to spread out and maintain social distance; they’re also requiring masks for all fans and will conduct temperature checks upon entry. According to the MotoAmerica website, CDC guidelines will be followed throughout the event.

For more information on the CDC guidelines and purchasing tickets, click here. And to hear how Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta’s new track president Rick Humphrey plans to maintain a safe atmosphere for fans, click the video player in this article.

https://www.roadatlanta.com/motoamerica

https://tickets.motoamerica.com/event/motoamerica-superbikes-at-atlanta---july-31--august-2-2020

National Wear A Mask Day 2020: She's a nursing student in Atlanta who created a social media initiative to encourage people to wear masks. It' your opportunity to mask up and win prizes. Cat Wynns joins us to talk about National Wear A Mask Day 2020. If you want to participate it's easy, Mask Awareness Day is Saturday August 1, 2020. Create a post on Instagram of yourself wearing a mask with the hashtag #nationalwearamaskday2020 .

Robert Irvine on Good Day Atlanta: He dishes out the hard truth for those sturggling in the restaurant industry, because he knows what success looks like. We're talking about world class cheff and businessman Robert Irvine. The host of "Restaurant Impossible" on the Food Network now in it's 17th season is back with a new spinoff. For more information click here.

Skye Estroff joins us to talk about new food emojis: For more information on Instagram @skye.estroff .

National Chili Dog Day: Colin Miles, owner of Fripper’s, joins us with a recipe just in time for National Chili Dog Day. See recipe below. For more informaiton on Frippers click here.

Prep Time: 15min

Cook Time: 2hrs

Yield: Serves 10-12

Chili Ingredients

1 teaspoon grape seed oil

1 tablespoon butter, unsalted

1 large white onion, sliced

4 garlic cloves, sliced

3 teaspoons tomato paste

5 each Guajillo chili

¼ teaspoon cumin seed

1 teaspoon black peppercorn

½ teaspoon yellow mustard seed

¼ cinnamon stick

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 ½ teaspoon brown sugar

1 cup chicken stock

1 lbs. ground beef (lean)

**salt as needed

Hot Dog Ingredients

Fripper’s Beef Hot Dogs

Potato Buns

1 White Onion, Diced

Mustard (Yellow or Brown)

Steps for Chili Base

1: In a medium size pot over medium heat melt butter and oil. Add onions and cook, stirring often, till soft and start to brown.

2: Add garlic and continue to cook and stir, making sure not to burn the garlic. Add salt to season.

3. Once the onions have caramelized add spices, guajillo peppers, brown sugar and tomato paste. Continue to cook and stir till thick. To prevent burning stir often. About 1 hour.

4. When the chili base is thick add to a blender and puree till smooth. Season to taste with salt.

Steps to finish Chili

5. Brown ground beef in a medium pot and season with Salt.

6. When the beef is brown add chili base and reduce heat to low. Continuing to cook and stir for 30 minutes.

7. Add chili to blender and blend to a less chunky texture.

8. Put chili back in the pot, continue to cook and stir till chili until it almost looks a little dry. About 30 minutes.

Assemble

9. Place Fripper’s Beef Hot Dog in a potato bun, add chili, diced onion and mustard.

10. ENJOY!!!!

