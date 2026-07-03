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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 3, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 3, 2026 1:04 PM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 1:04 PM EDT

ATLANTA - Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta:

AirBnb rolls out anti-party technology
AirBnb rolls out anti-party technology

AirBnb rolls out anti-party technology

Airbnb has a strict no-party policy this holiday weekend. 

Airbnb deploys anti-party technology in Atlanta ahead of July 4th weekend: Airbnb has a strict no-party policy this holiday weekend. The company has rolled out a new technology to help ensure guests follow the rules. For more on Airbnb click here. 

Chateu Elan prepares for Vineyard Fest
Chateu Elan prepares for Vineyard Fest

Chateu Elan prepares for Vineyard Fest

Chateu Elan's annual vineyard fest is back and celebrating 28 years. 

Chateu Elan prepares for Vineyard Fest: Chateu Elan's annual vineyard fest is back and celebrating 28 years. For one weekend only, Chateau Elan Winery & Resort invites guests to experience the most anticipated celebration of the season: the 28th Annual Vineyard Fest.  For more information, click here. 

National Tire Safety Week with Alex Bebiak and Wesley Slimp
National Tire Safety Week with Alex Bebiak and Wesley Slimp

National Tire Safety Week with Alex Bebiak and Wesley Slimp

 Alex and Wesley give some tire safety tips and talk about their event happening this weekend. 

National Tire Safety Week: A simple tire inspection can help prevent roadside emergencies and it can save lives. Alex and Nascar driver Wesley Slimp give some tips and talk about their event happening this weekend. 

Alfonso Ribeiro to host "A Capitol Fourth"
Alfonso Ribeiro to host "A Capitol Fourth"

Alfonso Ribeiro to host "A Capitol Fourth"

A special edition of the annual holiday tradition, now in its 46th year. 

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts A Capitol Fourth: A special edition of the beloved annual holiday tradition, now in its 46th year, broadcasting live from the West Lawn of the United States Capitol Building with legendary music artists, stirring tributes and fireworks from George Washington’s iconic home Mount Vernon!

English fans embrace Atlanta Braves star Michael Harris II
English fans embrace Atlanta Braves star Michael Harris II

English fans embrace Atlanta Braves star Michael Harris II

LLyod Canfield chats with Buck about his experience in Atlanta and at the Braves game.

Lloyd Canfield English soccer fan who went to a Braves game against the Cardinals: England soccer fans came to Atlanta and embraced Michael Harris II. Buck spoke with Llyod about his time here, plus his experience cheering on the Braves. 

Pike Nursery celebrates heritage and history
Pike Nursery celebrates heritage and history

Pike Nursery celebrates heritage and history

Rena Sartain talks about the history of American agriculture

Pike Nurseries on the history of America and agriculture:  To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here. 

Pet of the day: Shelley the Southern Toad
Pet of the day: Shelley the Southern Toad

Pet of the day: Shelley the Southern Toad

Zoo Atlanta mentions the events happening this month

Pet of the day: Zoo Atlanta brings in a southern toad. To plan your visit click, here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta