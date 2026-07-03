Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 3, 2026

Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Airbnb deploys anti-party technology in Atlanta ahead of July 4th weekend: Airbnb has a strict no-party policy this holiday weekend. The company has rolled out a new technology to help ensure guests follow the rules. For more on Airbnb click here.

Chateu Elan prepares for Vineyard Fest: Chateu Elan's annual vineyard fest is back and celebrating 28 years. For one weekend only, Chateau Elan Winery & Resort invites guests to experience the most anticipated celebration of the season: the 28th Annual Vineyard Fest. For more information, click here.

National Tire Safety Week: A simple tire inspection can help prevent roadside emergencies and it can save lives. Alex and Nascar driver Wesley Slimp give some tips and talk about their event happening this weekend.

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts A Capitol Fourth: A special edition of the beloved annual holiday tradition, now in its 46th year, broadcasting live from the West Lawn of the United States Capitol Building with legendary music artists, stirring tributes and fireworks from George Washington’s iconic home Mount Vernon!

Lloyd Canfield English soccer fan who went to a Braves game against the Cardinals: England soccer fans came to Atlanta and embraced Michael Harris II. Buck spoke with Llyod about his time here, plus his experience cheering on the Braves.

Pike Nurseries on the history of America and agriculture: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Pet of the day: Zoo Atlanta brings in a southern toad. To plan your visit click, here.