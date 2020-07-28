Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 28, 2020

Bees sweeten the menu at Sandy Springs favorite Ray’s on the River:

A group of dedicated “employees” has been working non-stop for more than a year to sweeten the menu at Sandy Springs favorite Ray’s on the River. But, to be perfectly honest, it’s not the customers that they’re trying to make happy.

“They’re very loyal to their queen. So they will work…and work…and work.”

Brooke Vacovsky is a beekeeper, and she’s talking about the more than 100,000 bees populating the restaurant’s pair of beehives. Located on a shady spot right along the river, the hives were installed in spring of last year, after general manager Nick King had the idea to add hyper-local honey to Ray’s menu.

“[I] brought the idea over here, and partnered with our executive chef, who is also very passionate about the idea,” says King. “Anything local is what we started with.”

And it’s doesn’t get much more local than this; the bees pollinate flowers right on Ray’s property, then come back to the hives to make honey. Last week, beekeeper Vacocsky suited up to finally remove a few frames and extract honey — careful to leave some behind.

“I always make sure the bees have enough food for the winter,” Vacocsky says. “In Georgia winter, that’s about 40 to 50 pounds. So we’re going to be harvest any surplus beyond that.”

This is the first real honey harvest to come from the Ray’s on the River hives, so Vacocsky says the yield won’t be particularly large. That said, it will be enough to sweeten some cocktails and menu specialties.

“One of the dishes is going to be a honey salmon on a bed of quinoa,” says King. “And we’re going to take that honey and it’s going to be caramelized on the top.”

King says the hope is to collect more and more honey each year and to be able to use it at all three Ray’s locations (Ray’s on the River, Ray’s in the City, and Ray’s at Killer Creek) and eventually bottle and sell it.

Which means before long, Ray’s Restaurants might just boast the sweetest menus in town.

WEB LINK: https://www.raysrestaurants.com/raysontheriver

Taco Tuesday with El Taco:

Tortilla Crusted Snapper Tacos with El Taco chef's Mark Jeffers and Carolyn Guerra just in time for Taco Tuesday. For today's recipe see below. For more information on El Taco click here.

Tortilla Crusted Snapper Tacos

Makes six tacos

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz snapper skin on, but into 6 pieces

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

1 cup green cabbage, shredded

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

¼ cup red onion, sliced

¼ ea pineapple, lightly grilled

½ cup spicy creamy dressing

1 cup buttermilk, seasoned with salt and pepper

½ cup masa flour

½ cup tortillas, crushed

½ cup flour

1 tsp garlic powder

6 each Flour tortillas

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD:

1. Take the cabbage, a little cilantro, sliced red onion and dressing and toss together with salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Take the masa flour, crushed tortillas, flour, and spices and mix together

3. Dredge the fish in buttermilk and then the flour until it’s completely coated.

4. Heat a skillet, halfway filled with oil, to 325 degrees.

5. Place fish in pan and fry on each side for about 6 minutes, or until they are golden brown.

6. Warm up tortillas and place fish onto the tortillas.

7. Top with slaw mixture, grilled pineapple and more cilantro.

8. Enjoy

"Stuck At Prom" winner from Marietta:

You may remember Ashton Cordisco, a teenager we featured earlier this summer. The recent Wheeler High School graduate was a finalist for the "Duck Brand" Duct Tape Tuexedo Scholarship Competition and Ashton Won! He joins us to talk about the big news! For more information click here.

Ramone Hamilton talks season 4 of "Captain Underpants":

Actor Ramone Hamilton continues his adventures in season 4 on the hit Netflix’s animated children’s television show "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space," as the lead character George Beard. Ramone began his career at 5 years old. He also lends his voice to other animated series' such as Cartoon Network’s "Summer Camp Island" and Nickelodeon’s "Blaze and the Monster Machine." For more on Ramone Hamilton, you can follow him on Instagram @iamramonehamilton For more information on "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space" click here.

Ally Lynn's ABC's of dating during COVID-19:

Many people have been stuck in the house, with no outside social life since March. This means dating may be difficult. Ally Lynn details how this may not be so bad, and may actually be for the better.

Adapt and Adjust

Download apps

Meet in open, safe locations

Relax when meeting up

Continue to practice social distancing i.e. wear a mask

You can follow Ally Lynn on social media @Heyallylynn