Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 27, 2023

Here's what you missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

FALCONS TRAINING CAMP

Thursday was the first day of training camp in Flowery Branch where fans of the Atlanta Falcons were allowed to watch practice.

FOX 5 Atlanta also got a look at the team's trip to Europe over the summer.

SKIN CYCLING

If you spend any time on TikTok, you have probably heard about skin cycling. It's a four-day skincare regime designed to give your skin a boost. Good Day Atlanta talked to a metro Atlanta dermatologist about the latest trend.

BOOT BARN

We love good music and good barbecue in Georgia. A new venue in Gainesville is combining the two under one roof. It's the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers and it celebrated its grand opening earlier this month. Reporter Paul Milliken has the story.

MARTINIQUE DAWS

Local educator Matinique Daws joined Good Day Atlanta with some easy classroom hacks to create a more organized environment for teachers and students.

ERICA THOMAS

Atlanta restaurant and food blogger Erica Thomas joined Good Day Atlanta with some simple ideas for breafast for students and after-school snacks.