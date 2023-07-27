Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 27, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Here's what you missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

FALCONS TRAINING CAMP

Falcons visit service members on trip abroad

It wasn't all fund and games for the Falcons over the summer. The team headed out to Europe to meet and greet with some special fans. Members of the team and Chris Millman, the Falcons' vice president of community relations, talked about the trip during training camp at Flowery Branch.

Fans come out for Falcons training camp

The Falcons are back on the field and lots of eyes will be on new starting quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Thursday was the first day of training camp in Flowery Branch where fans of the Atlanta Falcons were allowed to watch practice.

FOX 5 Atlanta also got a look at the team's trip to Europe over the summer.

SKIN CYCLING

What to know about skin cycling

Skin cycling is the latest skincare craze on TikTok. Here's what you need to know.

If you spend any time on TikTok, you have probably heard about skin cycling. It's a four-day skincare regime designed to give your skin a boost. Good Day Atlanta talked to a metro Atlanta dermatologist about the latest trend.

BOOT BARN

Boot Barn Hall has live music and BBQ

Gainesville's booming downtown district just got a new concert venue and barbecue restaurant -- both under the same roof.

We love good music and good barbecue in Georgia. A new venue in Gainesville is combining the two under one roof. It's the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers and it celebrated its grand opening earlier this month. Reporter Paul Milliken has the story.

MARTINIQUE DAWS

Classroom tips for teachers

Teacher Support Specialist Martinique Dawes talks about organizational hacks for teachers.

Local educator Matinique Daws joined Good Day Atlanta with some easy classroom hacks to create a more organized environment for teachers and students.

ERICA THOMAS

Back-to-school breakfast and snack ideas

With students heading back to class, you may be looking for an easy and healthy idea to keep your kids fed. Atlanta food expert Erica Thomas shares her kid-approved recipes to start your kids on the right foot.

Atlanta restaurant and food blogger Erica Thomas joined Good Day Atlanta with some simple ideas for breafast for students and after-school snacks.