Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 24, 2020

Food Truck Friday: Westside Creamery: You know how it is — sometimes you just want dessert before dinner. And this Food Truck Friday, we decided we needed dessert not just before dinner…but before breakfast, too!

We spent the morning hanging out with the team behind Westside Creamery, a dessert food truck operating here in Metro Atlanta since 2010. Westside Creamery specializes in handmade, small-batch ice cream and sorbet — serving up more than 40 flavors of ice cream and more than 20 varieties of sorbet. Owners say their milk and cream come from a family-owned dairy here in Georgia, and they use locally grown produce when possible. Oh, and did we mention the baked good? Yep, Westside Creamery has those, too.

For more information on Westside Creamy, click over to the food truck’s website here.

Chip Caray joins us from FOX Sports South to talk about the return of Major League Baseball: Chip Caray is the play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves gams on FOX Sporth South and FOX Sports Southeast. He joins us with a preview of the season.

For more information on Chip Caray click here.

Advertisement

Salmon burgers with Chef Devika Patridge from Hungry: She grew up in a restaurant with her chef father. Cooking runs in the family for Devika Patridge. She joins us with a health burger alternative.

For more on Chef Devika Patridge follow her @yesimchefveek

For more on Hungry catering click here.

Back to school and family stress: Most of our most populated school districts will begin school virtually, while others will move forward with in-person learning. However your child starts the school year, it can be stressful for families. Child and adolescent psychiatrist and American Heart Association Volunteer Dr. Larry Mitnaul joined Good Day Atlanta with ways to help kids adust.

For more information click here.

How to create a Moon Garden with Pike Nurseries: Do you know what a Moon Garden is? Gena Schaeffer from Pike Nurseries has five easy tips for you the create an enchanting garden that will thrive at night. For more information click here.

Veda Howard joins us from Praise 102.5 with a Wisdom Nugget an inspiring and encouraging quote for viewers: For more information on Veda Howard follow her on Instagram @VedaHoward.

Pet of the day from Hero Dog Rescue: For more information on how you can adopt Gustavo today's pet of the day click here.