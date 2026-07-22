Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 22, 2026

Paul previews "Spamalot" at The Fox: All good things must come to an end, including the 2025-2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. But with one of the funniest Broadway musicals in history taking the stage at the Fox Theatre this week, at least the season is ending on a hilarious high note! The Tony-winning hit "Spamalot" is back on tour and back at the Fox, capping off the Broadway in Atlanta season with performances continuing through Sunday. Based on — or, as the show’s creators say, "lovingly ripped off from" — the 1975 film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the musical comedy opened to rapturous reviews on Broadway back in 2005, earning a whopping 14 Tony Award nominations and winning the top prize, Best Musical. The current national tour stars Major Attaway as King Arthur, Chris Collins-Pisano as Sir Lancelot, and Amanda Robles as The Lady of the Lake.



Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Aspiring actors, comedians, and young filmmakers in the Atlanta area have several upcoming opportunities to gain experience and work with industry professionals this month.

Shark Attack Survivor Paul de Gelder: For an entire week, you can sink your teeth into some of the most action-packed and heart-pounding programming on television. Discovery's Shark Week starts this Sunday.



Executive Chef of Michelin-starred Atlas releases a second cookbook: It's described as a beautifully designed coffee table-style release featuring elevated, globally inspired recipes alongside striking photography and storytelling. You can purchase the book in the restaurant or online. For more information, click here.

Host of Nation's Dumbest Jack Whitehall: Nation's Dumbest is the new celebrity game show on Fox. It's the only game show where winning is the last thing anyone wants. Catch an all-new episode tonight on Fox 5.

The Co-Hosts of the Morning Hustle with entertainment headlines: Malcolm Jamal-Warner's wife is in a legal battle with his mom. And Cardi B may have a stalker. Catch Lore'l and Kyle weekday mornings on Hot 107.9 from 6am til 10am

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Ayla for adoption. For more information, click here.