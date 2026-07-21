Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 21, 2026

Paul visit Atlanta Zoo during national zookeeper week: In case you didn't know, this week is National Zoo Keeper Week — and there's no better way to celebrate than by visiting the talented team of professionals at Zoo Atlanta! The American Association of Zookeepers (AAZK) passed a resolution to recognize the third full week of July as National Zoo Keeper Week, which aims to recognize the work of animal care professionals and to highlight their role in protecting and preserving wildlife and habitats. According to its website, the AAZK was founded back in 1967 as a way to promote zookeeper professionalism; today, the networking and educational organization boasts nearly 3,000 members.



DIY fruit sliced floral segment with Bianca Octavia: Sprucing up your decor doesn't always have to be expensive. DIY queen Bianca Octavia shows some fun and frugal ways to elevate your decor. For more information on Bianca, click here.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Ed Harris has been disappointed with his role on Dutton Ranch, and ESPN may have major layoffs coming. Christal Jordan has the details. You can keep up with her on social media @therealchristaljordan

Pet of the day: Fur Kids brings in a kitten named Jana for adoption. For more information, click here.

