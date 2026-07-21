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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 21, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 21, 2026 12:53 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 12:53 PM EDT
Zoo Atlanta keepers care for alpacas in Grant Park
Zoo Atlanta keepers care for alpacas in Grant Park

Zoo Atlanta keepers care for alpacas in Grant Park

Animal care professionals at Zoo Atlanta are celebrating National Zookeepers Week as staff members share inside looks at caring for resident alpacas.

ATLANTA - Paul visit Atlanta Zoo during national zookeeper week: In case you didn't know, this week is National Zoo Keeper Week — and there's no better way to celebrate than by visiting the talented team of professionals at Zoo Atlanta!  The American Association of Zookeepers (AAZK) passed a resolution to recognize the third full week of July as National Zoo Keeper Week, which aims to recognize the work of animal care professionals and to highlight their role in protecting and preserving wildlife and habitats. According to its website, the AAZK was founded back in 1967 as a way to promote zookeeper professionalism; today, the networking and educational organization boasts nearly 3,000 members. 
 

DIY fruit floral arrangment
DIY fruit floral arrangment

DIY fruit floral arrangment

Bianca Octavia shows how simple it is to spruce up your at home decor

DIY fruit sliced floral segment with Bianca Octavia: Sprucing up your decor doesn't always have to be expensive. DIY queen Bianca Octavia shows some fun and frugal ways to elevate your decor. For more information on Bianca, click here. 

Christal Jordan joins with entertainment headlines
Christal Jordan joins with entertainment headlines

Christal Jordan joins with entertainment headlines

Ed Harris has been disappointed with his role on Dutton Ranch, and ESPN may have major layoffs coming.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Ed Harris has been disappointed with his role on Dutton Ranch, and ESPN may have major layoffs coming. Christal Jordan has the details. You can keep up with her on social media @therealchristaljordan

Pet of the day: Jana
Pet of the day: Jana

Pet of the day: Jana

For more information on adoption visit furkids.org

Pet of the day: Fur Kids brings in a kitten named Jana for adoption. For more information, click here. 
 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta