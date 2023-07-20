Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 20, 2023

Atlanta’s Cooks & Soldiers is hosting its "big summer festival":

If you’ve got some red and white clothes hanging in your closet, now would be a good time to pull them out. Why? Because Atlanta’s Cooks & Soldiers is hosting its big summer festival this Sunday, and if you’re not wearing red and white, you might be the only one!

Cooks & Soldiers will host its annual Fêtes de Bayonne celebration this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., bringing the vibrant French festival of the same name here to metro Atlanta. Chances are you’ve seen Fêtes de Bayonne at Cooks & Soldiers featured on Good Day Atlanta in the past — but in case you haven’t, the event costs $50 for general admission (including unlimited food) and $70 for VIP admission (unlimited food and beverages), and honors the famous five-day festival with specially-created food and drinks at various stations throughout the restaurant. The restaurant’s team encourages people to wear white and red, which is a tradition at Fêtes de Bayonne celebrations in France.

Cooks & Soldiers is one of Atlanta’s unique restaurants, owned and operated by Castellucci Hospitality Group and featuring a menu inspired by executive chef John Castellucci’s travels.

"It’s Basque cuisine," says Castellucci. "We represent the autonomous region between Spain and France. So, Spanish food and lots of French influence, as well, centered around our Asador, the wood-fired grill."

Cooks & Soldiers is located at 691 14th Street Northwest in Atlanta — for more information on Sunday’s Fêtes de Bayonne and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with John Castellucci and his team, getting the big summer party started early!

Financial advisor Nolan Jeter discusses new findings on retirement: Nearly all retirees (93%) agree that preparation and adaptability are keys to success in retirement, according to a new study from Edward Jones and Age Wave. Retirement isn’t a destination, but a journey filled with curveballs like widowhood, health issues and financial setbacks. Retirees who can weather change will thrive and often come out happier than before. The research also showed that many retirees find it challenging to balance support of their adult children while maintaining their own financial security. Nearly seven out of 10 retirees are limiting financial help to adult children.

Paul de Gelder and André Musgrove talks Shark Week: Jason Momoa, the fan-favorite actor, superhero, and conservationist who is dedicated to protecting and preserving the world’s oceans, will host the 35th year of Shark Week, Discovery Channel’s week-long celebration and investigation of shark habits and behaviors. Each night, beginning Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m., Momoa will guide fans through new programming featuring the apex predators, including "Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy" that will provide a first time, close-up look at a great white shark feast - captured by researchers with cameras inside a whale carcass decoy - or "Cocaine Sharks" that reveals what happens to sharks that possibly feed on cocaine and other illegal drugs dumped in South Florida waters.

5Church Buckhead and their new summer menu: Chef Angelina Espinoza and Chef Courtney Hall visited Good Day to demo some menu items and tell us more about what's new at the Buckhead location. To make a reservation click here.

Stone Mountain woman goes viral for her interaction with Usher at his Las Vegas residency: R&B Sensation Usher has been rocking Vegas for a while now with his residency at Park MGM. Celebrities have gone viral for being on stage with him, among other things. One local woman recently went viral for her reaction after the singer came to her and sung.

Part-Time Cupids Tammy and Kirk Franklin host new dating show "The One": "The One" is a fun competition dating series led by celebrity power couple Kirk and Tammy Franklin. The Franklins will share their magic to maintain a healthy relationship with one male and female single who live an exceptional life … except when it comes to dating and finding love. These two singles are both good-looking and successful but have struggled to find that special person. With Kirk and Tammy’s advice, are they able to trust the process and put in the necessary work to find The One? Catch it Thursdays at 9 p.m. on TV One.



