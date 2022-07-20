Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 20, 2022

Hot dog restaurant "relishes" the attention of Halcyon patrons:

You know what they say: there’s a day for everything. And in case your calendar doesn’t reflect it, today is National Hot Dog Day! So, what better way to celebrate than stopping by a restaurant with a menu specifically built around the classic ballpark favorite?

This morning, we spent some time celebrating our new favorite holiday at the recently-opened The Original Hot Dog Factory at Halcyon in Alpharetta.

Now, if you’re a fan of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," you already know about The Original Hot Dog Factory, the popular chain owned by Dennis McKinley and which is quickly growing to major cities across the country. The restaurant was featured in the hit Bravo reality show and boasts several metro Atlanta locations, including the new one at Halcyon, the bustling mixed-use development in Forsyth County. The menu is filled with over-the-top hot dog creations, including the Atlanta XL Footlong (topped with anything you want!), the Memphis Dog (wrapped in bacon), and the chili-covered Detroit Coney.

And since we were spending some time at Halcyon, we decided to also stop by its newest tenant, Il Bottegone, a unique European-style marketplace that transports visitors to Italy and features items including charcuterie and cheese boards. Halcyon is located at 6365 Halcyon Way in Alpharetta, right off of Georgia 400 at McFarland Parkway (and right over the Forsyth County line). Restaurant and shop hours may vary, but general hours at Halcyon are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on Halcyon and its shopping and dining, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning celebrating one of our favorite foods at The Original Hot Dog Factory!

Atlanta native and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star Aria Brooks. Brooks stars on the Disney+ series alongside Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo. The highly-anticipated season 3 will take place at a family-owned sleep away camp called Camp Shallow Lake, and Aria will play a new camper named Alex. The story follows two theater kids who sneak off to a musical audition in New York City after not being cast in their school musical. The cast also includes Lisa Kudrow, Rueby Wood, and Michelle Federer to name just a few. Catch the "High School Musical" series now on Disney+, with season 3 premiering July 27. Watch the trailer here.

Fox Weather’s Dancing Weatherman Nick Kosir shows off his moves Wednesday night on So You Think You Can Dance: Don’t miss the action as Nick goes toe-to-toe with the ‘All Stars’! Contestants compete in various dance styles to secure their place in the "So You Think You Can Dance" studio and to become America's best dancer. Catch the show tonight at 9 on FOX 5!

Syleena Johnson talks her Summertime tour with the City Winery: Grammy-nominated recording artists Syleena Johnson is a woman of many titles and talents. Singer, songwriter, author, and daytime talk show host are just a few avenues that she is able to share her gifts with the world. As an R&B and soul songstress, Johnson was destined to touch people and impact lives. Her sultry voice, combined with her timeless beauty, classic style, and piercing delivery has made her a fan-favorite for nearly 20 years. Syleena dropped her highly anticipated single, "WOMAN," from her forthcoming new album with the same title. She has a show happening this Sunday at City Winery. For tickets click here.

City Springs Theatre Presents West Side Story: As relevant today as when it premiered in 1957, "West Side Story" is widely regarded as among the best musicals ever written. This landmark Broadway musical (with a legendary score by Leonard Bernstein) transports Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, struggling to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice. Featuring immortal songs such as "Tonight," "Something’s Coming" and "I Feel Pretty," "West Side Story" is certain to move, charm and captivate audiences old and new. We spoke with Emma Heistand, who plays Maria. For tickets click here.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: Mo'Nique announces that she has a special coming soon with Netflix. Radio Host Niecey Shaw on Classix 1029 tells us all about it. Catch her middays from 10-3 p.m.