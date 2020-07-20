Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 20, 2020

Homeschool Happily with Laura Kronen: For most students in the Metro Atlanta area digital learning will continue with the new school year. And learning at home comes with its own unique set of challenges. Laura Kronen is the author of Homeschool Happily: Yes, You Can! Laura Kronen Joins us live via Skype with tips to help parents get through. For more information click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer discusses the latest Coronavirus news on Good Day Atlanta: Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory University's School of Medicine. He joins us via Skype with updates on the Coronavirus pandemic, new studies, and any new developments. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Instagram Q&A follow him @neilwinawer

Jenn Hobby from Star 94.1 's Jenn & Friends on Good Day Atlanta: For more information on Jenn Hobby click here.

Kandi Burruss is no doubt one of the hardest working women in the entertainment industry. The Real Housewife of Atlanta has had a big year too...after winning "The Masked Singer" and releasing new music, now Kandi Burruss can be seen in a recurring guest role on the Showtime series, The Chi." She joins us with a preview of the new show. For more information click here.