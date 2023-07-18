Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 18, 2023

Rooftop L.O.A. :

We’re big fans of vacation here at Good Day Atlanta — who isn’t? But we’ve discovered something we might like even better: a Leave of Absence.

That’s Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence), to be exact — the super-hot pool club, restaurant, and event space located high atop The Interlock in West Midtown. Chances are you’ve already seen the 38,000-square-foot getaway on social media, but in case you haven’t, let us fill you in: owned and operated by Slater Hospitality, the rooftop features a full-service restaurant and outdoor garden bar, resort-style pool and cabanas, and a large covered pavilion for hosting regular events. In just a year of operation, Rooftop L.O.A. has won a heap of rave reviews from national publications, naming it a "must visit" here in Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we lounged by the pool a bit — but we also did our fair share of taste-testing. The restaurant’s coastal-inspired menu was shaped by culinary director Joseph Trevino, and features plenty of seafood alongside pasta dishes and salads. The restaurant, we should mention, is open for dinner on weeknights and for brunch and dinner on weekends.

We could go on telling you about Rooftop L.O.A. (which is located at 1115 Howell Mill Road) — but we know you want to actually see what it looks like. So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out in one of the most talked-about spots in the city!

Erin Washington, host of the wildly popular podcast, "Squats & Margaritas": Erin was called to start weekly Instagram live conversations early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and was having get real conversations with her followers about our daily struggles, including topics like being in lockdown with young children, how hard it was to maintain a workout or a schedule, and much more. These conversations led Erin to create her weekly podcast, "Squats & Margaritas," which features conversations to help women feel seen and inspired to find their own purpose. Previous guests include; journalist Katie Couric, actress Melissa Joan Hart, celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara and many more. Her book, "From Pain to Purpose: Finding Meaning in The Mess," details her journey through 20 years of an eating disorder, achieving her ideal body at the age of 38, and finding her life’s purpose during the global pandemic.

Atlanta CEO and Career Breakthrough Entrepreneur Briar Dougherty : Going into fall, you’ll see a pickup in how long it takes to get to and through the interview round. Dougherty explains what could make the difference between getting an interview and not and how do you can get ready for a job transition in this market.

Tequia Lester of Mobile Hibachi Atlanta: Mobile Hibachi Atlanta is Black female-owned and operated. Owner Tequia Lester considers it modern hibachi with a twist. Our garlic butter is authentic and homemade, They play games, offer entertainment such as fire breathers, DJs, saxophonists, and more.

The OMG Girlz on their grand return to music with their hot new track, "LOVERBOY": The single is the group's first musical release in over eight years. The group made recent headlines after TI and Tiny Harriss filed a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, claiming the company copied the likeness of their group for the line of "L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G" dolls. The group was founded by Xscape member Tameka "Tiny" Harris, as her daughter Zonnique is one of the members.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: It appears that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have rekindled their friendship. Ally Lynn gives her thoughts, as well as news on what social media is saying.