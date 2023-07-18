Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 18, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Beating the summer heat at Rooftop L.O.A.

Summer heat and humidity are no match for the cool vibes at Rooftop L.O.A. in West Midtown, a rooftop pool club, restaurant, and event space.

ATLANTA - Rooftop L.O.A. : 

We’re big fans of vacation here at Good Day Atlanta — who isn’t? But we’ve discovered something we might like even better: a Leave of Absence. 

That’s Rooftop L.O.A. (Leave of Absence), to be exact — the super-hot pool club, restaurant, and event space located high atop The Interlock in West Midtown. Chances are you’ve already seen the 38,000-square-foot getaway on social media, but in case you haven’t, let us fill you in: owned and operated by Slater Hospitality, the rooftop features a full-service restaurant and outdoor garden bar, resort-style pool and cabanas, and a large covered pavilion for hosting regular events. In just a year of operation, Rooftop L.O.A. has won a heap of rave reviews from national publications, naming it a "must visit" here in Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we lounged by the pool a bit — but we also did our fair share of taste-testing. The restaurant’s coastal-inspired menu was shaped by culinary director Joseph Trevino, and features plenty of seafood alongside pasta dishes and salads. The restaurant, we should mention, is open for dinner on weeknights and for brunch and dinner on weekends.

We could go on telling you about Rooftop L.O.A. (which is located at 1115 Howell Mill Road) — but we know you want to actually see what it looks like. So, click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out in one of the most talked-about spots in the city!

Erin Washington's self improvement tips

Through her writing and 'Squats and Margaritas' podcast, Erin Washington is all about helping you be the best version of yourself. She sits down with Alyse Eady to share three ways to change the way you view yourself.

Erin Washington, host of the wildly popular podcast, "Squats & Margaritas": Erin was called to start weekly Instagram live conversations early on in the COVID-19 pandemic and was having get real conversations with her followers about our daily struggles, including topics like being in lockdown with young children, how hard it was to maintain a workout or a schedule, and much more. These conversations led Erin to create her weekly podcast, "Squats & Margaritas," which features conversations to help women feel seen and inspired to find their own purpose. Previous guests include; journalist Katie Couric, actress Melissa Joan Hart, celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara and many more. Her book, "From Pain to Purpose: Finding Meaning in The Mess," details her journey through 20 years of an eating disorder, achieving her ideal body at the age of 38, and finding her life’s purpose during the global pandemic.

How to land that job interview

Looking a new job can be a lot and there a few roadblocks that could keep you from being selected to get to the next step. Career coach Briar Dougherty joins Alyse Eady to share tips on how to get your foot in the door.

Atlanta CEO and Career Breakthrough Entrepreneur Briar Dougherty : Going into fall, you’ll see a pickup in how long it takes to get to and through the interview round. Dougherty explains what could make the difference between getting an interview and not and how do you can get ready for a job transition in this market.

Atlanta business brings hibachi to you

Mobile Hibachi Atlanta takes the party to you with delicious food and incredible entertainment. Owner Tequia Lester, aka the Party Guru, and head chef Asia Lester joined Joanne Feldman to talk about the business.

Tequia Lester of Mobile Hibachi Atlanta: Mobile Hibachi Atlanta is Black female-owned and operated. Owner Tequia Lester considers it modern hibachi with a twist. Our garlic butter is authentic and homemade, They play games, offer entertainment such as fire breathers, DJs, saxophonists, and more.  

OMG Girlz on their return to music

Five years after taking a break, the OMG Girlz are back with a song fit for your summer parties. Zonnique 'Star' Pullins, Bahja 'Beauty' Rodriguez, and Breaunna 'Baby Doll' Womack sit down with Sharon Lawson to talk about 'LOVERBOY' and their style evolution.

The OMG Girlz on their grand return to music with their hot new track, "LOVERBOY": The single is the group's first musical release in over eight years. The group made recent headlines after TI and Tiny Harriss filed a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, claiming the company copied the likeness of their group for the line of "L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G" dolls. The group was founded by Xscape member Tameka "Tiny" Harris, as her daughter Zonnique is one of the members.

Ally Lynn on the surprise Kardashian reunion

Former best buds Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods publicly reunited after a huge fallout years ago.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: It appears that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have rekindled their friendship. Ally Lynn gives her thoughts, as well as news on what social media is saying. 