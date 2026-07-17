Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 17, 2026

A-list comedian Tommy Davidson steps on the stage: The event is this Friday & Saturday, at the Atlanta City Winery, for a special two-night only engagement as the summer hits its peak. Tommy also mentions



Food Truck Friday Auggie's Lucky Tacos: Auggie and Lucky have a genuine passion for food and people. This brother-in-law team dedicate themselves to serving their community by bringing their absolute best. For more information, click here.

Pike Nurseries has tips to help with your landscape design: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Neiko Flowers on Praise in The Park:

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in Woshker for adoption. For more information, click here.