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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 17, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 17, 2026 12:29 PM EDT
Published July 17, 2026 12:29 PM EDT
Catching up with Tommy Davidson
Catching up with Tommy Davidson

Catching up with Tommy Davidson

He has a two-night special engagement and City Winery, and also talks about his upcoming show on Paramount Plus

ATLANTA - A-list comedian Tommy Davidson steps on the stage: The event is this Friday & Saturday, at the Atlanta City Winery, for a special two-night only engagement as the summer hits its peak. Tommy also mentions 
 

Food Truck Friday with Auggie's Lucky Tacos
Food Truck Friday with Auggie's Lucky Tacos

Food Truck Friday with Auggie's Lucky Tacos

This brother-in-law team dedicate themselves to serving their community by bringing their absolute best. 

Food Truck Friday Auggie's Lucky Tacos: Auggie and Lucky have a genuine passion for food and people. This brother-in-law team dedicate themselves to serving their community by bringing their absolute best. For more information, click here. 

Pike Nurseries has tips to help with your landscape design: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.  

Neiko Flowers previews Praise in The Park
Neiko Flowers previews Praise in The Park

Neiko Flowers previews Praise in The Park

The event is happening in October at Wolf Creek Amphitheater. Tickets are on sale now

Neiko Flowers on Praise in The Park:

Pet of the day: Woshker
Pet of the day: Woshker

Pet of the day: Woshker

For more information on adoption visit lifelineanimal.org

Pet of the day: Lifeline brings in Woshker for adoption. For more information, click here. 

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