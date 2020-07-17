Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 17, 2020

Social distance part of the experience at Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana: With a covered patio, rooftop seating, and a spacious backyard area, one popular North Georgia Mexican restaurant says social distancing hasn’t been a big problem during the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on Nuevos Amigos Cocina Mexicana and to check out the menu, click over to the restaurant’s website here. More details on the additional safety measures can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page. And for a look at some of those incredible views — click the video player in this article!

"Coins For Christmas" cast reuniting for a sequel: The first film "Coins For Christmas" was a TV One hit, now the cast is reuniting for a sequel, "Coins For Love." The film stars Essence Atkins, who plays a single mother who has a spark with her boss, played by actor Stephen Bishop. We talk to actors Stephen Bishop and TC Carson about the upcoming film. For more information click here.

Pet friendly plants with Pike Nurseries: Kayla Smith from Pike Nurseries has tips for picking out pet friendly plants. For more informaiton click here.

Darlene McCoy from Praise 102.5 has tips for avoiding depression: For more information click here.