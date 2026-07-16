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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 16, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published July 16, 2026 12:06 PM EDT
Published July 16, 2026 12:06 PM EDT
Georgia Safari Conservation Park opens habitat in Madison
Georgia Safari Conservation Park opens habitat in Madison

Georgia Safari Conservation Park opens habitat in Madison

A 530-acre conservation park in Madison is offering guests a close-up look at exotic animals just an hour outside of Atlanta.  

ATLANTA - Georgia Safari Conservation Park: This morning, we took Good Day Atlanta viewers along on a wildlife safari at Georgia Safari Conservation Park, the 530-acre conservation park located in Madison. The park is home to an incredible population of animals, including Asian water buffalo, emus and ostriches, zebras, giraffes, and African antelopes including elands and waterbucks. Park guests can see the animals during a variety of tours, including the popular guided safari tours aboard safari trucks (which start at $39 per person) and one-hour barn tours. Visitors who want to stay a little longer can book a stay in the park’s two-bedroom luxury safari tents, which are fully-furnished and come with some absolutely amazing animal views!
 

Back-to-school spending trends with the National Retail Federation
Back-to-school spending trends with the National Retail Federation

Back-to-school spending trends with the National Retail Federation

The national retail federation is released its latest consumer survey tracking back-to-school spending.

Spending Trends this Back to School Season: Summer is wrapping up — which means students will be heading back to school before we know it. And the national retail federation is releasing its latest consumer survey tracking back-to-school spending. With National Retail Federation's Chief Economist and Executive Director of Research, Mark Mathews.
 

Summer Essentials that make lounging easier
Summer Essentials that make lounging easier

Summer Essentials that make lounging easier

Visit Erica's website Eatingwitherica.com to find some fun summer tips, tricks and recommendations. 

Jermaine Dupri talks about an upcoming performance for the Braves at The Battery: The night celebrates JD’s connection to Atlanta, music and Braves country with a ballpark experience built around the bobblehead giveaway and pregame events in The Battery Atlanta. Fans can come early for JD’s live DJ set in The Battery Atlanta from 5 to 6 p.m.  For ticket information, click here. 

Meet Lord Peter Wimsey
Meet Lord Peter Wimsey

Meet Lord Peter Wimsey

For more information on adoption, visit pawsatlanta.org

Pet of the day: For more information on adoption, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta