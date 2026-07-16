Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: July 16, 2026

Georgia Safari Conservation Park: This morning, we took Good Day Atlanta viewers along on a wildlife safari at Georgia Safari Conservation Park, the 530-acre conservation park located in Madison. The park is home to an incredible population of animals, including Asian water buffalo, emus and ostriches, zebras, giraffes, and African antelopes including elands and waterbucks. Park guests can see the animals during a variety of tours, including the popular guided safari tours aboard safari trucks (which start at $39 per person) and one-hour barn tours. Visitors who want to stay a little longer can book a stay in the park’s two-bedroom luxury safari tents, which are fully-furnished and come with some absolutely amazing animal views!



Spending Trends this Back to School Season: Summer is wrapping up — which means students will be heading back to school before we know it. And the national retail federation is releasing its latest consumer survey tracking back-to-school spending. With National Retail Federation's Chief Economist and Executive Director of Research, Mark Mathews.



Jermaine Dupri talks about an upcoming performance for the Braves at The Battery: The night celebrates JD’s connection to Atlanta, music and Braves country with a ballpark experience built around the bobblehead giveaway and pregame events in The Battery Atlanta. Fans can come early for JD’s live DJ set in The Battery Atlanta from 5 to 6 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

Pet of the day: For more information on adoption, click here.