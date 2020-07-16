Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 16, 2020

Atlanta Falcons and United fans gear up in new Official Team Store: The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United opened a brand-new Official Team Store at Atlantic Station late last week, expanding the store’s space and packing it with more than double the merchandise. The new store is located at 230 18th St. NW, Suite 11100-A, which is right at the corner of 18th and District — and along with daily hours for in-store shopping, is also offering curbside pickup for items ordered online. So, what kind of items are we talking about? Basically anything with the teams’ logo on it, from the new Falcons home jersey and United’s King’s Kit jersey to hats, visors, tank-tops, decals and — yes — even face coverings.

Current store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, and parking in the deck located underneath the store is free for the first two hours. For a look at the merchandise for sale, click here.

Shaquita Smith talks new film on Good Day Atlanta: She's a local actress known mostly for her role in NCIS New Orleans, Shaquita Simth is set to star in a new BET Her film later this month. "Baby Blue" tackles the topic of postpartum depressions and is directed by veteran actress Kim Fields. Shaquita Smith joins us live this morning to chat more about her latest project. For more information follow her on Instagram @Shaqita_official .

Lemons are the new trend: It's Summer time and lemons are a huge hit! You can make lemonade, have lemon tea or even just add lemon to your water, but there's also much more to lemon. Foodie and event planner Samanthat Harrelson gives us new secrets about lemons. Apparently lemon has hidden nutrients that are good for the body. Lemons are also great for desserts and even great when added to recipes for your entree. You can keep up with Samantha on instagram @Samantha_Jane_

